SailPoint Announces Integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise security, today announced new integrations between the SailPoint Identity Security Cloud and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform . The integrations enable shared data and automated workflows across identity and security systems to help organizations improve visibility and response to identity-based threats.

The integrations connect SailPoint’s identity governance capabilities with the Falcon platform, including Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security , Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM , and Falcon® Fusion SOAR , now part of CrowdStrike® Charlotte AI . These integrations allow customers to:

Apply CrowdStrike identity risk insights from Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security within SailPoint to inform dynamic, risk-based access decisions.

within SailPoint to inform dynamic, risk-based access decisions. Ingest SailPoint identity data into Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to correlate identity events and access patterns with real-time threat activity.

to correlate identity events and access patterns with real-time threat activity. Leverage Falcon Fusion SOAR to trigger SailPoint remediation actions, such as disabling accounts or revoking access – to help security teams respond faster.



“Adding identity context to Security Operations Center workflows helps security teams understand not only what is happening, but who is involved and what access may be affected,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, EVP of Product and CTO at SailPoint. “Through integrations with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, SailPoint customers can connect identity and threat data to support faster, more informed security decisions.”

“Our customers value choice and interoperability,” said Chris Stewart, vice president, technology and cloud ecosystem alliances at CrowdStrike. “These integrations make it easy to connect SailPoint with the Falcon platform, bringing identity context into threat detection and response workflows so security teams can act with greater speed and confidence.”

“Securing the identities of people, devices and AI agents is a complex challenge for organizations. By bringing digital identity and threat intelligence together, we can help our clients unify their defenses and accelerate their responses to emerging threats,” said Rex Thexton, chief technology officer, Accenture Cybersecurity. “Together with CrowdStrike and SailPoint, we can deliver a solution that enhances security and drives business resilience.”

About SailPoint

At SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL), we believe enterprise security must start with identity at the foundation. Today’s enterprise runs on a diverse workforce of not just human but also digital identities—and securing them all is critical. Through the lens of identity, SailPoint empowers organizations to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data at speed and scale. Our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform delivers identity-first security, helping enterprises defend against dynamic threats while driving productivity and transformation. Trusted by many of the world’s most complex organizations, SailPoint secures the modern enterprise.