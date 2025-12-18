Digital Twin Consortium Expands Innovation with Four New Testbeds

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced the addition of four new testbeds to its innovative Digital Twin Testbed Program, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of digital twins – from traditional to intelligent to generative. These testbeds provide real-world environments for validating proof of value, demonstrating interoperability, and accelerating the adoption of digital twins across various industries, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and smart cities.

“Our testbed program turns concepts into reality,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC. “The addition of these testbeds underscores DTC’s commitment to open standards, cross-industry collaboration, and accelerating the next phase of digital transformation. Each testbed provides proof of value and becomes a member-directed ecosystem of existing, new, and emerging technologies, advancing member innovation and collaboration to drive industry-leading practices.”

The addition of these four new testbeds encompasses a wide range of innovative applications, including autonomous manufacturing, quantum-powered optimization, pandemic preparedness, and climate - lightning forecasting. Highlights include:

COVID-19 Analysis and Mitigation through Predictive Unified Simulation - Spatiotemporal Assessment for Educational Environments (CAMPUS-SAFE) - By integrating agent-based modeling with campus movement patterns and environmental monitoring, the testbed establishes evidence-based standards for digital health monitoring systems—providing higher education and public health agencies with validated ROI metrics and reference architectures for resilient pandemic preparedness. Lead developer: George Mason University

Multi-Agent Network for Digital-Autonomous Twin-Driven Engineering (MANDATE-R2R Manufacturing) – This testbed demonstrates fully autonomous manufacturing through multi-agent digital twins that collaboratively perform data acquisition, learning, control, and maintenance without human intervention in roll-to-roll electrode production. Lead developer: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials

Quantum-Powered Optimization for Digital Twins (Q-POD) – This testbed integrates quantum-inspired optimization into HPC digital twin environments, enabling the exploration of up to 10,000 design variables with a targeted 10-fold reduction in computation time for multidisciplinary aerospace and defense applications. Lead developer: BQP

Solar-Terrestrial Lightning & Electromagnetic Activity Real-Time Integration - This testbed aims to validate the Stellar Transformer concept and enable 2–4-week monsoon forecasting with multi-day lightning hazard warnings, with the potential to reduce annual lightning-related deaths and avoid economic losses through enhanced predictive capability. Lead developer: Stellar Transformer Technologies

The Digital Twin Testbed Program implements DTC's Composability Framework—utilizing the Business Maturity Model, Platform Stack Architecture, and Capabilities Periodic Table—alongside a capabilities-focused maturity assessment framework that incorporates the evaluation of Generative AI, multi-agent systems, and other advanced technologies.

Learn more about the DTC Digital Twin Testbed Program.

