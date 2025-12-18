TOMI Environmental Solutions Secures a Purchase Order of Approximately $500,000 for the Integration of SteraMist iHP Technology within a Global Biopharmaceutical Leader

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today announced it has received a significant signed purchase contract including a purchase order valued at approximately $500,000 from one of the world's largest and most respected biopharmaceutical companies. This order is for the complete integration of TOMI's SteraMist Integrated Systems (SIS) platform into critical manufacturing infrastructure.

The purchase contract specifically mandates the use of SteraMist iHP technology into passthrough fill boxes—a crucial component in the client's sterile manufacturing and advanced therapeutic production process. These systems will be deployed across two separate areas in the global biopharma company specializing in the discovery, development, and manufacture of innovative medicines.

The SteraMist Integrated Systems (SIS) will provide a fully automated, rapid, and residue-free decontamination solution for both critical chambers. The scope of this contract also includes comprehensive installation and performance qualification (PQ) services delivered by TOMI’s expert technical team, ensuring the systems meet stringent biopharmaceutical regulatory requirements for validation.

The SIS platform, formally launched in late 2024, is designed to meet the escalating industry demand for automated, in-line, and high-throughput decontamination. These two projects were previously discussed as part of the $13 million pipeline for automated installation projects, underscoring the SIS platform's effectiveness as it actively drives the pipeline. While the current order focuses on two locations, the increasing industry interest is demonstrated by the robust pipeline of orders anticipated throughout 2026 and beyond.

Elissa (E.J.) Shane, TOMI’s Chief Operating Officer, commented on the milestone: “We value the opportunity to work closely with large pharmaceutical organizations to support their critical manufacturing and sterility assurance needs. We are seeing increasing recognition among large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations of the efficacy, material compatibility, and automation advantages of SteraMist iHP technology. In particular, the SteraMist Integrated System platform is generating exceptionally promising interest. As companies evaluate solutions that meet rigorous validation and throughput requirements, the SteraMist Integrated System directly addresses the demand for advanced automation in laboratory and manufacturing chambers.”

