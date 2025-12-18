Honda Aircraft Company Unveils New HondaJet Upgrade Package

New APMG S program enables owners of HondaJet Classic and APMG aircraft to benefit from the performance and capabilities of recent technical innovations

Upgrade program will be available through the Honda Aircraft Company Greensboro Service Center and its extensive global Authorized Service Center network

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced the HondaJet APMG S, a new performance upgrade package for owners and operators of HondaJet Classic and HondaJet APMG (Advanced Performance Modification Group) aircraft. The APMG S package brings the spirit of continuous improvement to early production HondaJets, providing owners the opportunity to upgrade their aircraft with technical innovations introduced on more recent iterations of the platform, such as the HondaJet Elite S.

Honda Aircraft Company will offer the APMG S modifications package through the company’s Greensboro Service Center as well as its global network of 21 Authorized Service Centers. Moreover, the company has already modified several pre-owned HondaJet aircraft with APMG S upgrades, which are available through its pre-owned aircraft program.

The HondaJet APMG S upgrade package includes avionics software and hardware that deliver faster processing speeds and enable future innovation across the legacy HondaJet fleet. These enhancements also bring key features from the HondaJet Elite S – such as the Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS) – to a wider portion of the fleet. These advancements support handling precision and expand crosswind capability. As part of the HondaJet APMG S modifications, owners and operators also gain access to a 300-pound increase in Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) over the unmodified legacy HondaJet. This enhancement enables operators to access an expanded range of useful loads. Operators also gain Graphical Weight and Balance features, enabling pilots to input loading and fuel data to estimate takeoff and landing weights.

“Honda Aircraft Company has challenged itself to provide our customers with top-level performance from the time the very first HondaJet rolled off the production line,” said Amod Kelkar, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and Large Project Leader for HondaJet Echelon. “As we approach the tenth anniversary of our first HondaJet delivery, we are excited to provide our customers the opportunity to upgrade their aircraft with the advanced technology and performance of more recent iterations of the award-winning HondaJet. We are also pleased to offer multiple interior refurbishment options to further enhance aircraft receiving APMG S modifications at our Greensboro Service Center in order to build on aircraft asset value and ownership appeal. By combining these service items, we can economize labor and downtime for our valued customers.”

The APMG S modifications package has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as of the time of publication for installation on aircraft registered in the United States of America, with foreign certification planned to follow.

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, manufacture, sales, marketing, and customer service of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters are in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024.

