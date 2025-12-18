Northrop Grumman Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results will be released on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, prior to the market opening. The earnings announcement, and accompanying earnings presentation, will be available on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

Earnings Call Webcast

The company will host a live, audio only, earnings call webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET the same day. This webcast can be accessed on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for a limited time.

