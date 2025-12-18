House of Doge Issues 2025 Shareholder Letter Highlighting Brag House NASDAQ Merger, Treasury Expansion, Diversified Revenue Strategy, and Payments Ecosystem Development

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc. (“House of Doge” or “Company”), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today released its 2025 Shareholder Letter from Chief Executive Officer Marco Margiotta, outlining a year of deliberate, foundational progress and positioning the Company for focused execution in 2026.

The letter details the Company’s definitive merger agreement with Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), expansion of the Official Dogecoin Treasury, increased regulated institutional access to Dogecoin through 21Shares ETP and ETF products, advancement of a multi-pillar revenue strategy, payments ecosystem development, and strategic professional sports investments designed to support long-term adoption and commercialization.

2025 House of Doge Shareholder Highlights

2025 marked a foundational year focused on building the corporate framework, infrastructure, product strategy, and partnerships required to support scaled execution in 2026.

focused on building the corporate framework, infrastructure, product strategy, and partnerships required to support scaled execution in 2026. Definitive merger agreement signed with Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) , with closing expected early in the first quarter of 2026 subject to regulatory approval.

, with closing expected early in the first quarter of 2026 subject to regulatory approval. Established the Official Dogecoin Treasury and scaled to more than 730 million Dogecoin (“ DOGE ”), with a 10 year asset management agreement, positioning House of Doge among the largest institutional managers of Dogecoin globally, in partnership with CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ZONE).

(“ ”), with a 10 year asset management agreement, positioning House of Doge among the largest institutional managers of Dogecoin globally, in partnership with CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ZONE). Expanded regulated institutional and retail access to Dogecoin through partnership with 21Shares , including ETP and ETF products in Europe and the United States.

, including ETP and ETF products in Europe and the United States. Diversified commercialization and cash-generating model defined across treasury-related participation, management fees, payments infrastructure, licensing and brand partnerships, and sports-based commerce, designed to scale alongside adoption.

across treasury-related participation, management fees, payments infrastructure, licensing and brand partnerships, and sports-based commerce, designed to scale alongside adoption. Payments and product ecosystem advanced , with planned B2B and B2C solutions under development and initial rollouts, including a rewards debit card, expected to begin in Q1 2026.

, with planned B2B and B2C solutions under development and initial rollouts, including a rewards debit card, expected to begin in Q1 2026. Strategic professional sports investments in U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918 and HC Sierre, establishing real-world platforms for Dogecoin visibility, fan engagement, and future commerce, tokenization and payments use cases.

in U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918 and HC Sierre, establishing real-world platforms for Dogecoin visibility, fan engagement, and future commerce, tokenization and payments use cases. Tokenization framework and partner-driven RWA initiatives established, creating a scalable foundation for real-world-asset development and next-generation fan engagement.





“The progress we made in 2025 reflects a deliberate strategy to build durable infrastructure first, before scaling products, payments, and revenue,” said Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. “As we move into 2026, our focus shifts toward execution: closing the Brag House transaction, activating payments and merchant partnerships, and bringing Dogecoin further into everyday economic activity.”

The full text of the 2025 Shareholder Letter from CEO Marco Margiotta appears below.

House of Doge 2025 Shareholder Letter

Dear Shareholders,

As we approach the end of 2025, I am pleased to provide this update on the significant progress House of Doge has made over the past year and the promising direction we are heading into 2026.

Despite challenging public-market conditions, 2025 marked deliberate, foundational progress in establishing the corporate framework, infrastructure, product strategy, and partnership initiatives needed to support execution of our multi-pillar business plan. We remain confident in the long-term potential of Dogecoin and in the platform we are building as the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation.

Among the key milestones achieved was the signing of our definitive merger agreement with Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ: TBH), with closing expected in the first quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approval. We expect that transitioning to a publicly traded company post-closing will provide us with greater visibility, enhanced access to capital, and the ability to scale our business while delivering long-term shareholder value.

We established the Official Dogecoin Treasury, resulting in CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ZONE) becoming one of the largest institutional holders of Dogecoin globally with over 730 million DOGE and growing. Along with our 10 year asset management agreement positioning House of Doge among the largest institutional managers of Dogecoin globally. In parallel, through our partnership with 21Shares, Dogecoin has gained new entry points for both retail and institutional participants through regulated, exchange-traded ETF and ETP products in the United States and Europe. We expect these efforts to lay the groundwork for a more mature financial market around Dogecoin.

We continued advancing our mandate to establish Dogecoin as an everyday currency through a suite of planned B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts to begin in Q1 next year. These include a rewards debit card enabling DOGE spend at over 150 million merchants worldwide, an embeddable Dogecoin wallet for third-party fintech and marketplace apps, Dogecoin acceptance tools for SMB and enterprise merchants, and a Doge-centric financial app that will serve as a gateway for our future product roadmap. Together, these initiatives are expected to drive consumer and merchant adoption of Dogecoin while generating transaction-based, recurring, and partnership-driven revenue opportunities for House of Doge as products move from development into market deployment.

Our strategic investments in professional sports have also been an important component of our long-term platform strategy. This year, House of Doge became the largest shareholder of U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918, one of Italy’s oldest professional football clubs, and a major investor and principal sponsor of Switzerland’s HC Sierre hockey team. These investments will serve as showcases for how a digital asset can drive real-world value into sports franchises and the communities around them—opening new opportunities in payments, fan engagement, and future team-ownership tokenization concepts. Sports deliver global visibility, passionate audiences, and commercially valuable distribution—attributes aligned with Dogecoin’s uniquely engaged and culturally embedded community.

As we look ahead to 2026, House of Doge is focused on transitioning our core initiatives into scalable products and initial cash-generating operations, with early-stage commercialization. Our revenue model is intentionally diversified across treasury-related participation, payments infrastructure, brand partnerships, and sports-based commerce and engagement. As adoption grows, these channels are designed to scale alongside usage, supported by recurring and transaction-based revenue structures. The Company is supported by a strengthened operating foundation, long-term capital partners, and the pending business combination with Brag House, positioning us to fund product development, payments infrastructure, treasury expansion initiatives, and initial rollouts as we move from foundation-building toward execution.

Throughout my career, I have focused on building payment solutions that people can rely on and systems that scale, earn trust, and integrate naturally into everyday financial structures. That experience shapes how we approach Dogecoin integration today. To us the future of Dogecoin is not a speculative asset but a currency with the potential to move value efficiently, transparently, and globally. This year was about building the foundation required to make that vision real.

As I reflect on the progress we made this year, I am mindful that execution of this vision depends entirely on the people behind it. During my time as CEO of Payfare, we built one of the most widely adopted financial applications in the market—reaching more than 10 million downloads and ranking #1 among financial services apps—through discipline, trust, and consistent delivery. Our strong leadership team, some of which were also with me at Payfare, bring with them a shared execution mindset and a proven ability to translate complex financial infrastructure into products with meaningful real-world adoption. Together with Matt Swann and the Dogecoin Foundation’s development leadership, including Director Timothy Stebbing, whose deep understanding of the Dogecoin community is unparalleled, this team gives me strong confidence as we enter the new year.

Looking ahead, 2026 will be a year of focused execution. Over the past twelve months, we have laid the groundwork for our go-to-market strategy and engaged key partners across the crypto and financial ecosystems. The partnerships we expect to announce with some of the industry’s leading organizations will play a central role in our multi-pillar revenue strategy spanning payments, treasury, tokenization, and other commercialization opportunities that leverage Dogecoin’s reach. We will remain thoughtful in how we grow, deliberate in how we deploy capital, and committed to advancing our roadmap with a results-driven approach.

Thank you for your continued support and belief in what we are building. On behalf of our entire team, I wish you and your families a happy and healthy holiday season, and we look forward to sharing more in the year ahead.

Sincerely,

Marco Margiotta

Chief Executive Officer

House of Doge Inc.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale. For more information, visit www.houseofdoge.com .

About Brag House Holdings, Inc.

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge’s and Brag House’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the expected closing of the merger between House of Doge and Brag House, which is still subject to various closing conditions and regulatory approval, House of Doge’s plans for building digital and payments infrastructure for Dogecoin including scaled execution, planned B2B and B2C solutions, activating payments and merchant partnerships, bringing Dogecoin further into everyday economic activity, initial rollouts of a DOGE rewards debit card, Dogecoin wallet and Doge-centric financial app, future team-ownership tokenization concepts and real-world assets. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Brag House’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

