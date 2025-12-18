Gannet BioChem to Participate in Biotech Showcase 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannet BioChem today announced its participation in Biotech Showcase 2025, taking place January 13–15 in San Francisco alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event brings together global leaders across biotechnology, drug development, and investment to explore advancements shaping the future of therapeutic innovation.

Gannet BioChem will be represented by Nicholas Shackley, CEO, and Adam Sanford, Senior Director of Business Development, who will be available for partnering discussions both during Biotech Showcase and throughout the broader J.P. Morgan conference week. The team welcomes connections and informal meetings, including availability outside the conference venue as needed.

With increasing demand for specialized polymer-based technologies in biologics and advanced therapeutics, Gannet BioChem continues to expand its presence at key industry events to support emerging programs and strengthen strategic collaborations. Participation in Biotech Showcase and adjacent JPM activities provides an opportunity to engage with innovators, investors, and development organizations seeking expertise in PEG reagents, polymer conjugation, and GMP manufacturing.

Gannet BioChem recently joined the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT), further underscoring its commitment to meaningful engagement across the biopharmaceutical supply chain. DCAT membership expands the company’s access to industry insights, collaborative forums, and cross-functional expertise, supporting continued growth in both capability and customer partnerships.

With more than 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem provides development, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing of activated polymers, including advanced polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents and bioconjugates that are essential to next-generation therapeutics. Participation in leading industry events such as Biotech Showcase enables the company to strengthen partnerships and support emerging programs across biotechnology and pharmaceutical development.

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents—essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

