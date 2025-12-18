A Tumultuous Year Tests Optimism Among American Retirement Savers

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement optimism dropped by over 10% in 2025, according to new consumer sentiment data by PensionBee. Positive retirement sentiment peaked in March at 55% before dropping to just 44% by year’s end.

2025 brought volatile markets, unprecedented tariffs, and the longest government shutdown in history.

PensionBee’s 2025 Happy Retirement Report captures the impact of the year’s events on 3,000 American retirement savers, with special focus paid to the actions and attitudes that underpin retirement sentiment.

The action and sentiment connection

40% of Americans actively saving for retirement have less than one year of expenses stashed away, while one in three (30%) would not last six months if they had to stop working tomorrow. While Americans consistently report low savings, the findings revealed how action rather than savings level influenced retirement sentiment.

“Thoughtful saving practices appear linked to higher levels of retirement optimism,” said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee. “It’s great to see that connection because it means that a positive outlook could be accessible to most, regardless of other financial factors.”

Respondents who report feeling ‘very’ or ‘somewhat’ positive about retirement were more likely to:

Have a plan: More than half (53%) of those who feel positive have a solid plan for their retirement, working with either a financial advisor or online tools to understand their goals.

More than half (53%) of those who feel positive have a solid plan for their retirement, working with either a financial advisor or to understand their goals. Claim the money: Nearly one in three (32%) contribute enough to receive a full match from their employer, essentially free money to put toward retirement.

Nearly one in three (32%) contribute enough to receive a full match from their employer, essentially free money to put toward retirement. Choose an IRA home: Americans job hop often, and scattered accounts are increasingly becoming the norm . Those who feel positive about their retirement are more than twice as likely to roll over old 401(k)s and IRAs into a single account.





Meanwhile, those who feel negative are joined by a single common habit: saving without a clearly defined plan. The vast majority of this group—91%—are approaching retirement with only a loose plan or no clearly defined goal in mind.

The gender gap

The findings also tracked the impact of respondent gender and marital status on retirement sentiment. The research found:

52% of men reported an optimistic retirement outlook in 2025, while just 37% of women felt the same.

63% of married men reported a positive outlook, the highest of all groups, while sentiment was lowest among single women, with just 32% feeling positive.





Women’s outlook may also reflect lower levels of retirement security. One in five women can survive less than one month on her retirement savings compared to one in ten men. 35% of female respondents had just six months of retirement savings compared to 25% of their male counterparts.

The bottom line: strong habits boost confidence

69% of respondents worried about the impact of government policies on their retirement. While optimism faltered throughout 2025, the correlation between retirement behavior and outlook is a silver lining.

Small, meaningful financial habits appear to be a way to protect against broader uncertainty and negative sentiment. When it comes to retirement, it is clear that clarity brings confidence.

Survey Methodology

Participation Details: An online survey was gathered and sent out to respondents at four points between March 6, 2025, and November 26, 2025. The survey represents a total of 3,000 Americans age 18 and older. All respondents are full or part-time employees who are actively saving for retirement. The sample was provided by Attest, a research panel company. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.1 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Voluntary Participation: Participation in the survey was voluntary. Respondents were free to decline participation or skip any questions they chose not to answer. Participants were not required to be PensionBee clients to participate.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $9 billion in assets and serves approximately 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.



Media Contact:

Adela McVicar

SR PR Manager

adela.mcvicar@pensionbee.com



