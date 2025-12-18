French telecom operator Free joins Nokia’s Network as Code API ecosystem

Nokia’s Network as Code platform enables secure, standardized access for developers and enterprises to leverage Free’s advanced network capabilities.



18 December 2025

Espoo, Finland – French telecommunications operator Free has joined Nokia’s Network as Code API ecosystem, making it easier for developers and enterprises to build, test and deploy new applications that securely tap into Free’s advanced network capabilities.

The collaboration supports Free’s vision to provide equal access to telecommunications services while creating new revenue opportunities through network APIs (advanced programming interfaces). Nokia’s Network as Code platform now has more than 60 global partners, with a growing number of use cases spanning several industries, including banking, healthcare, automotive and entertainment.

“Adding Free to our Network as Code ecosystem demonstrates the momentum behind API-driven network monetization,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform at Nokia. “The beauty of our platform is that it provides developers with standardized access to network functions without having to navigate any of the underlying network technologies. That, in turn, creates value for operators like Free.”

The Nokia Network as Code platform provides a unified interface to access network capabilities across multiple operators, reducing complexity and accelerating time-to-market for new applications and services. It draws inspiration from industry initiatives like GSMA Open Gateway and the Linux Foundation's CAMARA project.

“At Free, we see great value in giving developers a simple, standardized way to harness the power of our network. Partnering with Nokia helps us foster an environment where new APIs and services are being created to benefit our partners, customers and society at large,” said Nicolas Thomas, CEO at Free.

