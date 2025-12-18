Halocarbon launches three cutting-edge metalworking fluids on InfinX e-commerce site

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halocarbon, a global leader in specialty fluorochemistry products, announces the addition of its metalworking fluids to the company’s InfinX product line. This realignment provides greater convenience and flexibility for customers, providing access to a broader range of sizes and enabling direct ordering from Halocarbon via the company’s e-commerce platform. Three different formulations are available, each compatible with standard minimum quantity lubrication (MQL) systems and most standard coolant delivery systems for seamless integration into existing CNC metalworking setups with no major changes to tooling, setup or operator training.

Halocarbon metalworking fluids are engineered for demanding metal machining and cutting applications for industries with the highest standards for component integrity and the tightest tolerances, including aerospace, defense, nuclear energy, medical devices and high-performance automotive. The fluids can significantly extend tool life, increase manufacturing throughput and improve surface finish and overall product quality — even when working with materials that are traditionally considered difficult to machine like high-temperature alloys and refractory metals.

The same characteristics that make these metals valuable in extreme environments – strength, hardness and corrosion resistance – also make them challenging to machine, which can compromise throughput, surface quality and tool life. But Halocarbon metalworking fluids deliver superior cooling, lubrication and chip formation, with a track record of supporting exceptional performance in real-world applications:

Achieve 20X higher throughput

Reduce cutting forces by 50%

Increase average tool life by 5X

Decrease surface roughness by 200%

“Our metalworking fluids uphold the Halocarbon commitment to applying advanced fluorochemistry to unlock exceptional performance in some of the world’s most demanding industries,” says Dave Antonuccio, Business Development Director, Halocarbon. “The efficient heat removal, reduced friction, and clean chip formation and release directly translate to higher productivity, lower tooling costs and more reliable quality – all major benefits for machining operations.”

Halocarbon metalworking fluids utilize the company’s proprietary PCTFE-based technology, making each formula non-flammable, non-hazardous and chemically inert. For more information, visit www.halocarbon.com/machining-metalworking/.

About Halocarbon

Halocarbon has a 75-year history of innovation in fluorochemistry, pushing the boundaries of science and technology to solve some of the toughest challenges facing aerospace, defense, manufacturing, life sciences, electronics and other industries. The company works as a trusted, strategic partner to develop ideas into commercial breakthroughs that make businesses more competitive and improve daily life. Headquartered in Atlanta with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Augusta, South Carolina, the company offers a comprehensive range of longer-lasting, less-flammable and higher-performing engineered fluid solutions to businesses worldwide.

