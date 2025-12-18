Artificial Turf Market Growth - Landscape Installations Growing at 15.3% CAGR to 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the artificial turf market size is valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a 12.7% CAGR over the forecast period. What was once a sports-centric surface solution is now evolving into a mainstream landscaping and urban-design material, supported by advances in fiber engineering, infill alternatives, and recycling frameworks that respond to tightening environmental regulations. Advancements in sustainable materials, heat-mitigation technologies, and recycling frameworks are reshaping competition as governments and developers prioritize long-term environmental compliance.

Key Dynamics of the Artificial Turf Market

Policy-Driven Adoption and Expanding Non-Sports Applications Reshape Demand

Artificial turf is transitioning from a discretionary upgrade to a compliance-driven infrastructure solution as government-led water restrictions intensify, especially in drought-prone regions. Municipalities, schools, and commercial property owners increasingly adopt synthetic turf to meet irrigation limits, cost predictability, and sustainability targets. This shift is expanding demand beyond stadiums into civic landscapes, housing developments, hospitality projects, and mixed-use commercial zones, where low maintenance, eliminated irrigation, and year-round usability align with long-term urban planning and climate adaptation goals.

Sports Stability, Landscaping Growth, and Heat Mitigation Define Market Dynamics

Sports infrastructure continues to anchor market stability through predictable replacement cycles and demand for high-performance, certified turf systems, reinforced by multi-purpose stadiums that require durable surfaces for high utilization. At the same time, residential and commercial landscaping is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising water costs, labor shortages, and regulatory pressure. Heat mitigation is also gaining strategic importance, with cooling performance now evaluated alongside safety standards in public tenders, giving suppliers with proven thermal solutions a competitive edge in climate-resilient urban environments.

Artificial Turf Market Segmentation Highlights

Regional Demand Reflects Climate and Policy Dynamics

North America continues to generate the largest share of artificial turf demand, underpinned by regulatory mandates, mature sports infrastructure, and widespread landscape replacement initiatives.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market. Rapid urbanization, large-scale stadium construction, and expanding manufacturing capacity are accelerating adoption across both sports and non-sports applications. Government support for school and community facilities further strengthens demand visibility.

Industry Landscape: Technology, Scale, and Circularity Define Competition

The artificial turf industry remains moderately fragmented, characterized by a mix of global manufacturers and regionally focused specialists. Scale advantages in extrusion, tufting, and logistics support multinational suppliers competing for large infrastructure contracts. At the same time, regional players leverage proximity, pricing flexibility, and local compliance expertise to secure municipal and educational projects.

Technology leadership increasingly centers on sustainability credentials. Recycling partnerships, PFAS-free formulations, and low-heat fiber systems are becoming key differentiators rather than optional features. Manufacturers that integrate end-of-life solutions into their value proposition are better positioned as extended-producer-responsibility frameworks gain traction.

Key Companies in The Artificial Turf Industry

CCGrass

Tarkett (FieldTurf)

TenCate Grass

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports Group (Polytan)

