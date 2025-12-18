Analysis of the LiDAR for Automotive Patent Landscape, 2025: FMCW, Metasurfaces, AI, and Multi-Sensor Fusion Areas Present Key Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR for Automotive Patent Landscape Analysis 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive LiDAR industry is undergoing rapid industrialization, fueled by an increase in ADAS and robotic-vehicle implementation. By October 2025, patent analysis shows remarkable intellectual property growth with over 62,900 patents and 36,000 families published, a stark rise from 11,900 families in 2021, reflecting a 27% CAGR since 2020. Patent filings cover all aspects of LiDAR technology and involve contributions from Tier-1s, pure-play LiDAR companies, OEMs, semiconductor firms, and academia, illustrating a competitive landscape.

The market supports this surge, with Yole Group predicting the automotive LiDAR market to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2030. The competition is fierce as LiDAR-focused players expand their IP portfolios to take leadership positions. China has emerged as a significant contributor, accounting for approximately 40% of global publications, while the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Korea remain key participants. The innovation now spans FMCW, metasurfaces/OPA beam steering, silicon photonics, AI-enhanced perception, and multi-sensor fusion.

This comprehensive report maps the advancing, global, and increasingly specialized patent landscape, identifying key players and technological paths shaping automotive perception's future.

Report Outline

LiDAR for Automotive - Patent Landscape Analysis

December 2025

PDF >160 slides

Excel file >36,200 patent families

Key Features

Global patent trends, including time evolution and countries of patent filings.

Main patent assignees and new IP entrants across segments.

Key players' IP position and patent portfolio strength.

IP leadership evolution from 2021 vs 2025.

IP ecosystems including group-internal and external collaborations.

LiDAR's transition from experimental technology to a primary perception sensor is evident as patent activity accelerates, marking the shift to full-scale industrialization. By October 2025, the global LiDAR patent landscape for automotive applications encompasses over 36,200 patent families and 62,900 individual patents, with robust growth across FMCW LiDAR, solid-state architectures, photonic integration, advanced beam steering, and AI-driven perception. More than 24,300 patent families have been filed since July 2021, reflecting the movement from early research to comprehensive industrialization.

Global IP Trends and Strategic Players

China's ascent as the largest source of LiDAR-related IP, contributing around 40% of publications by 2025, marks a significant change in the landscape. While the U.S. maintains a central role, marked by leading companies like General Motors and Alphabet-Waymo, European firms such as Bosch and Continental also contribute significantly. Meanwhile, companies in Japan and South Korea, including Sony and Hyundai-Kia, continue steady contributions, showcasing the global distribution of LiDAR innovation.

IP leadership has notably evolved from 2021 to 2025, intensifying competition across technologies, regions, and industry segments. The report provides fine-grained analysis in each category, showing how leadership positions have shifted due to accelerated IP activity among LiDAR pure players and fast-paced newcomers. These developments reflect how leadership is being redistributed across the LiDAR ecosystem, making it a dynamic and contested IP environment.

Innovation Segmentation Across LiDAR Technologies

Innovation in the LiDAR sphere is concentrated in key areas:

Core Ranging & Imaging Principles: Pulsed ToF, FMCW, phase-shift ranging, MEMS, hybrid scanning, OPA, and flash beamsteering architectures.

Pulsed ToF, FMCW, phase-shift ranging, MEMS, hybrid scanning, OPA, and flash beamsteering architectures. Optical & Photonic Components: 1550 nm laser sources, VCSEL arrays, SPAD/SiPM detectors, and APDs.

1550 nm laser sources, VCSEL arrays, SPAD/SiPM detectors, and APDs. System & Algorithmic Intelligence: Solid-state packaging, calibration, interference mitigation, AI, and multi-sensor fusion.

In-Depth IP Profiles

The report delves into IP profiles of 30 significant LiDAR patent assignees, analyzing the full ecosystem from LiDAR pure players to automotive companies. It provides a comprehensive assessment of IP leadership evolution, portfolio dynamics, geographic footprint, and recent patent activities.

Excel Patent Database

Included is an Excel database with over 36,200 patent families, focusing on 24,300+ families added in recent years. The database supports advanced searches and provides direct access to updated records, enabling users to benchmark portfolios, monitor competitors, and assess freedom-to-operate constraints.

Key Topics Covered

INTRODUCTION

Context of the report

Scope and objectives of the report

Reading guide

Excel database

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

Time evolution of patent publications

Main patent assignees

Timeline of IP players

IP leadership of patent assignees evolution 2021 vs 2025

Geographical coverage of main players' patents

High-impact patent assignees

Main co-owned IP

PATENT SEGMENTATION

Core Ranging & Imaging Principles: Ranging: Pulsed ToF, FMCW, Phase Shift Beam Steering: MEMS, Hybrid Scanning, OPA, Flash Advanced beam steering: LiDAR-On-Chip, Metasurface

Optical & Photonic Components: 1550 nm, VCSEL, SPAD / SiPM, APD

System & Algorithmic Intelligence: AI, Anti-Interference, Packaging & Integration, Fusion with Camera and Radar, Calibration For each segment: Segment definition Patent portfolio overview Main patent assignees Notable patents



IP PROFILE OF A SELECTION OF PATENT ASSIGNEES

LiDAR pure player: IP leadership of patent assignees evolution 2021 vs 2025 IP leadership of patent assignees 2025 Patent portfolio overview, analysis and description of recent patent activities for LiDAR pure players (7) Patent portfolio overview for LiDAR pure players (16)

Tier one suppliers: IP leadership of patent assignees evolution 2021 vs 2025 Patent portfolio overview, analysis and description of recent patent activities for Tier one suppliers (3)

Autonomous driving/vehicle players: IP leadership of patent assignees evolution 2021 vs 2025 Patent portfolio overview, analysis and description of recent patent activities for Autonomous driving/vehicle players (2)

Car makers: IP leadership of patent assignees evolution 2021 vs 2025 Patent portfolio overview, analysis and description of recent patent activities for Car makers (2)



PATENT LITIGATION

ANNEX

Methodology for patent search, selection and analysis

Terminology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bosch

VanJee Technology

Hesai

RoboSense

Huawei - Yinwang

Hyundai

Idriverplus

Kia

General Motors

Dongfeng Motor

State Grid Corporation of China

Alphabet - Waymo

LG

Zvision

Valeo

FAW Group

Sony

Samsung

Amazon - Zoox

Mercedes-Benz

Toyota

Ford

BMW

Aurora

ICAN Technology

Leishen Intelligent System

Volkswagen

Glas Trust

Benewake

Geely - Volvo Cars

Continental

Baidu - Apollo

Denso

Changan Automobile

NIO

Honda

Aeva

Mando

SOSLAB

Ouster - Sense Photonics

ZF

Motional

Seyond

Minth Group - Ningbo Xintai

China Southern Power Grid

Panasonic

Zhidao Network Technology

Qualcomm

and many more!

