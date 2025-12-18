CT3 reaches the final phase of beta testing for its next-generation decentralised storage system

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company CT3 announces the transition to the final phase of beta testing for its decentralised storage system – a solution that combines the privacy of Web3, the stability of distributed architectures and the convenience of traditional cloud services. Tests to date show stable functioning of all key mechanisms, including large file uploads, the step-by-step (chunk-based) upload process, NFT-based access, and a transparent, usage-based pricing model.





About CT3

CT3 is a technology company that develops solutions for the decentralised internet. The company's main product is an anonymous and fail-safe data storage system that is accessed via NFT keys and distributes data in the form of chunks to independent nodes. CT3's mission is to create storage that combines Web3-standard security with ease of use, fair pricing and protection from censorship.

How CT3 storage works

With CT3, each uploaded file is assigned an NFT key – a unique access token. Transferring the NFT means transferring access to the file, while the data itself is stored decentrally in chunks. The architecture supports files up to 1TB in size and allows uploading in multiple parts, making the system suitable for both private users and businesses.

Users only pay for the actual storage period and can receive a refund for the unused time if they delete a file early. This model prevents overpayments and makes the service economically attractive compared to both centralised platforms and many Web3 storage solutions.

Advantages of CT3

Complete anonymity: no accounts, no KYC, no central trust authority.

NFT keys: a transparent mechanism for ownership and access transfer.

Support for very large files and incremental uploads.

Transparent, usage-based pricing with refund options

Lower storage costs through optimised node utilisation and data availability checks.

Quote from the director:

We are developing CT3 not just as a product, but as an ecosystem that will one day exist beyond the company itself. Our goal is to give users true ownership – over their data, their tools and the future of the protocol. Leandro Gomes , CEO of CT3.



