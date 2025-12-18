SunCar Technology Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in AI cloud-based B2B auto eInsurance and auto services in China, today reported third quarter 2025 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue for third quarter 2025 increased 6% to $115.8 million, compared to $109.6 million in third quarter 2024

Net Income of $1.4 million, a $2.8 million increase compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2025 increased 128% to $4.9 million compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2024

Management Commentary

“I’m proud of the team for achieving positive net income this quarter, a key milestone that underscores SunCar is growing profitably. Alongside our leadership in AI-powered auto insurance and services, this performance reflects a strong and scalable profit model. Our deep EV partner relationships—particularly our expanding AI co-development efforts with leaders like Tesla and Xpeng—continue to drive both growth and value creation,” said Zaichang Ye, Chairman and CEO of SunCar.

Insurance Review

Tesla: Successfully launched insurance business at authorized Tesla body repair centers. SunCar is partnering with Tesla to help the automaker penetrate third- and fourth-tier cities, offering better service without the need for delivery centers in those cities

Successfully launched insurance business at authorized Tesla body repair centers. SunCar is partnering with Tesla to help the automaker penetrate third- and fourth-tier cities, offering better service without the need for delivery centers in those cities NIO: Leveraged the SunCar platform’s innovative order processing technology to reduce delivery times by 50% and lower the cost of vehicle deliveries

Leveraged the SunCar platform’s innovative order processing technology to reduce delivery times by 50% and lower the cost of vehicle deliveries XPeng: Collaborated with XPeng's branded stores on insurance renewals, dramatically improving the renewal rates at these stores

Collaborated with XPeng's branded stores on insurance renewals, dramatically improving the renewal rates at these stores Li Auto: Launched successful online insurance pilot programs in Shanghai, Chongqing, Xinjiang, Qingdao, Inner Mongolia, and Anhui with nationwide rollout planned for 2026

Launched successful online insurance pilot programs in Shanghai, Chongqing, Xinjiang, Qingdao, Inner Mongolia, and Anhui with nationwide rollout planned for 2026 Leapmotor: SunCar’s system usage increased as Leapmotor expanded its rollout of SunCar’s solution from directly operated stores to dealer partner stores.

SunCar’s system usage increased as Leapmotor expanded its rollout of SunCar’s solution from directly operated stores to dealer partner stores. Xiaomi: Collaborated with Xiaomi to create a new insurance/renewal customer service process, jointly setting an industry benchmark for EV customer service

Collaborated with Xiaomi to create a new insurance/renewal customer service process, jointly setting an industry benchmark for EV customer service Huawei : HIMA has completed internal testing and successfully completed testing of SunCar’s platform on the HarmonyOS app. The next phase will be full-scale commercial deployment.

: HIMA has completed internal testing and successfully completed testing of SunCar’s platform on the HarmonyOS app. The next phase will be full-scale commercial deployment. Strengthened Property & Casualty (“P&C”) Relationships: Continued to strengthen P&C partnerships, signing strategic cooperation agreements with Huatai P&C Insurance and Bohai P&C Insurance

Continued to strengthen P&C partnerships, signing strategic cooperation agreements with Huatai P&C Insurance and Bohai P&C Insurance Insurance Agency Acquisitions: Completed the acquisition of Jiayi Auto Insurance and initiated the acquisition of Dalian Jinhainiu Insurance, expanding the Company's regional coverage and business development efforts.



Auto Services Review

Integrated Services

SunCar is gradually realizing synergies between its Auto Insurance and Auto Services segments. Below are examples of two projects awarded because the Company offers integrated Auto Insurance and Auto Services:

China Life P&C: Auto Services won its first bid for the non-accident roadside assistance service project at China Life’s headquarters, with the opportunity to sign additional cooperation agreements with provincial branches of China Life P&C for in-policy roadside assistance services.

Auto Services won its first bid for the non-accident roadside assistance service project at China Life’s headquarters, with the opportunity to sign additional cooperation agreements with provincial branches of China Life P&C for in-policy roadside assistance services. PICC and Ping An: The Company initiated the technical integration process for chauffeur services with the headquarters of PICC and Ping An. PICC's chauffeur service went live in July 2025 and Ping An P&C's service will go live by the end of 2025. These agreements may expand into future cooperation with the provincial branches of PICC and Ping An.

AI Product Development

SunCar continues to integrate ByteDance’s Doubao LLM into its database of 60 million vehicles, creating new AI-powered applications for its partners. These applications include dynamic policy pricing, claims risk assessment, predictive maintenance, service provider ratings, image and video analytics, and driver data analytics.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Income of $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a $2.8 million increase compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the same period in 2024.

Revenue increased by 6% to $115.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $109.6 million for the same period in 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of September 2025 increased 8% to $338.1 million, compared to $312.7 million for the first nine months of 2024

Auto Insurance revenue increased by 13% to $51.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $45.4 million in the prior-year period, driven by a higher volume of insurance policies sold through SunCar’s platform

Technology Services revenue increased by 0.4% to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Auto Services revenue increased slightly to $52.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $52.1 million for the same period last year.

Operating costs and expenses increased to $112.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, from $109.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Integrated service costs rose to $52.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, from $51.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Promotional service expenses increased to $51.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, from $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting continued investments to drive market expansion.

Selling expenses decreased to $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $10.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and distribution expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $2.5 million, from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses grew to $1.7 million, up from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting continued investment in product development and technology enhancement.

Operating profit increased to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric that excludes certain non-recurring and non-cash items, is helpful in evaluating our operational performance alongside GAAP metrics. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 increased 128% to $4.9 million, compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, is useful in evaluating our operational performance distinct and apart from certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results and non-operational expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net loss adjusted for depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, net, investment income, other non-recurring income, net, income tax benefit, share-based compensation, and non-recurring expenses related to capital raises.

Net Loss Margin is defined as net loss divided by total revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

The following tables reconcile Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

2025

(In thousands) Net loss $ (61,573 ) $ (4,126 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,320 4,622 Financial expenses, net 3,463 3,143 Investment income (418 ) (358 ) Other non-recurring (income)/loss, net (769 ) 2,208 Income tax expense 931 840 Share-based compensation (1) 63,161 1,117 Transaction fees (2) 79 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,194 $ 7,461 Net loss Margin -19.7% -1.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.6% 2.2%



About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates AI cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. -For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

As of December 31,

As of September 30,

2024

2025

ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 26,865 $ 23,704 Restricted cash 2,647 2,789 Short-term investments 20,985 21,643 Accounts receivable, net 75,605 75,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 70,171 96,572 Total current assets 196,273 220,046 Non-current assets Long-term investment 274 281 Property, software and equipment, net 27,664 24,768 Deferred tax assets, net 10,453 11,355 Other non-current assets 11,458 17,289 Right-of-use assets 606 237 Total non-current assets 50,455 53,930 TOTAL ASSETS $ 246,728 $ 273,976 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term loan $ 83,597 $ 87,540 Accounts payable 56,812 65,977 Deferred revenue 2,421 2,285 Tax payable 1,361 2,195 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,792 7,609 Amount due to related parties, current 6,238 6,671 Operating lease liability, current 544 137 Total current liabilities 156,765 172,414 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liability, non-current 21 32 Amount due to a related party, non-current 22,761 11,813 Warrant liabilities 947 947 Total non-current liabilities 23,729 12,792 Total liabilities $ 180,494 $ 185,206 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Shareholders' equity Class A Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share; 400,000,000 Class A Ordinary shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively; 51,845,493 and 51,645,493 Class A Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively; 59,208,351 and 55,569,794 Class A Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, respectively) $ 5 $ 6 Class B Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share; 100,000,000 Class B December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively; 46,659,565 and 46,439,565 Class B Ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively) 5 5 Additional paid in capital 208,701 233,369 Accumulated deficit (195,387 ) (202,872 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,432 ) (1,376 ) Total SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC’s shareholders' equity 11,892 29,132 Non-controlling interests 54,342 59,638 Total shareholders’ equity 66,234 88,770 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHARESHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 246,728 $ 273,976





SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024

2025

Revenues Auto eInsurance service $ 119,108 $ 149,243 Technology service 34,046 36,549 Auto service 159,555 152,292 Total revenues 312,709 338,084 Operating cost and expenses Integrated service cost (158,843 ) (154,286 ) Promotional service expenses (113,845 ) (145,109 ) Selling expenses (20,683 ) (15,867 ) General and administrative expenses (44,079 ) (17,678 ) Research and development expenses (33,625 ) (3,437 ) Total operating costs and expenses (371,075 ) (336,377 ) Operating (loss)/income (58,366 ) 1,707 Other expenses Financial expenses, net (3,463 ) (3,143 ) Investment income 418 358 Other income/(expense), net 769 (2,208 ) Total other expenses, net (2,276 ) (4,993 ) Loss before income tax expense (60,642 ) (3,286 ) Income tax expense (931 ) (840 ) Net loss (61,573 ) (4,126 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,174 3,359 Net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders (64,747 ) (7,485 ) Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share Basic and diluted 95,221,846 102,106,309 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation difference 813 1,577 Total other comprehensive loss (income) 813 1,577 Total comprehensive loss (60,760 ) (2,549 ) Less: total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 3,900 4,880 Total comprehensive loss attributable to the SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC’s shareholders $ (64,660 ) $ (7,429 )





SUNCAR TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. Dollar thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, software and equipment (564 ) (256 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, software and equipment 43 1 Purchase of short-term investment (21,265 ) (358 ) Proceeds from the redemption of short-term investment 21,335 234 Repurchase of non-controlling interests - (2,214 ) Purchase of other non-current assets (9,341 ) (6,420 ) Total net cash used in investing activities (9,792 ) (9,013 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term loan 79,943 86,633 Repayments of short-term loan (80,569 ) (84,833 ) Repayments of payables to a related party (1,699 ) (11,398 ) Shares repurchase - (15,760 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance cost - 41,631 Total net cash provided by financing activities (2,325 ) 16,273 Effect of exchange rate changes 329 793 Net change in cash and restricted cash (10,606 ) (3,019 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the year $ 33,595 $ 29,512 Cash and restricted cash, end of the year $ 22,989 $ 26,493 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 20,239 $ 23,704 Restricted cash $ 2,750 $ 2,789 Total cash and restricted cash $ 22,989 $ 26,493 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income tax paid $ 778 $ 679 Interest expense paid $ 2,816 $ 2,636 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash flow information: Obtaining right-of-use assets in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 93 $ 156 Prepaid financing expense related to issuance of GEM Warrants $ 987 $ 382 Decrease of accrued expenses and other current liabilities due to vest of restricted shares $ 311 $ 311 Repayments of payables to a related party $ 4,503 $ -



