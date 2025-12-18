BizClik Launches Sustainability LIVE 2026 Corporate Training Packages to Support HR and L&D Leaders Driving Net Zero Transformation

London, UK – 18 December – BizClik has announced the launch of its Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 Corporate Training Packages, a new initiative designed to help HR, learning and development (L&D), organisational design and transformation teams build the capability required to deliver sustainability and net zero goals at scale.

As sustainability moves from strategy to execution, people leaders are playing a central role in shaping how organisations respond to environmental targets, regulatory change and stakeholder expectations.

HR and L&D at the Centre of Sustainability Transformation

Across global organisations, HR and L&D teams are increasingly responsible for embedding sustainability into culture, leadership development and workforce capability. However, many organisations continue to face challenges translating sustainability ambition into practical, organisation-wide action.

BizClik’s corporate training packages are designed to address this challenge by providing structured learning experiences aligned to real business needs. The programmes support organisations looking to upskill teams, align leadership around sustainability priorities and build long-term capability across the workforce.

What the Corporate Training Packages Include

Built around Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 , the corporate training packages extend beyond traditional event attendance. The offering includes:

Team-wide access to Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026



Executive workshops and leadership-focused sessions



Applied learning experiences aligned to sustainability strategy



Structured pathways for HR, L&D and transformation teams



These elements are designed to help organisations connect sustainability goals with people strategy, enabling teams to embed sustainable thinking into decision-making, operations and long-term planning.

Leadership Perspective

Stacy Green, Chief People & Sustainability Officer at BizClik, said:

“HR and L&D teams are operating at the centre of some of the most complex challenges organisations face today. Sustainability and net zero are no longer standalone initiatives; they are deeply connected to culture, leadership capability and workforce readiness. These training packages are designed to support people leaders with structured learning that helps move sustainability from strategy into everyday practice.”





Extending the Sustainability LIVE Experience

The launch builds on BizClik’s established Sustainability LIVE event series , which brings together senior executives across sustainability, procurement, supply chain and operations to address the challenges of decarbonisation and enterprise transformation.

By extending the Sustainability LIVE experience into a structured learning model, BizClik is enabling organisations to achieve greater value and longer-term impact from participation, with options for pre-event and post-event learning journeys.

Availability

The Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2026 Corporate Training Packages are now available, with flexible options tailored to organisational size, sector and strategic priorities.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media and events companies in the UK. Through its portfolio of industry-leading brands, digital platforms and global event series, BizClik connects decision-makers, delivers thought leadership and helps organisations engage executive audiences worldwide across sustainability, technology, procurement, finance and leadership.

