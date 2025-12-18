LiveOne and DAX United States Renew Exclusive Partnership for 2026 with 30%+ Projected Increase in YoY Programmatic Audio Advertising Revenues

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, has today announced the renewal of its audio advertising partnership with DAX, a pioneering digital advertising platform owned by Global , the Media & Entertainment group.

The exclusive contract, originally signed in 2015, has been expanded to include DAX US selling brand new in-car audio opportunities. With more connected vehicles on the road, and drivers streaming more audio for entertainment, this will enable advertisers to reach listeners during some of the most attentive and high-impact moments of the day.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with DAX,” said Bradley Konkol, Head of Product and Engineering at LiveOne. “DAX US has been instrumental in helping us maximize advertising opportunities while delivering exceptional value to our music-loving audience. We look forward to building on our shared success and we expect to see considerable growth in the programmatic audio market next year. At LiveOne, we are projecting a 30% YoY increase in programmatic audio ad revenue in 2026.”

“I’m thrilled to continue our longstanding exclusive partnership with LiveOne, a pioneer in the personalized streaming music space,” added Brian Conlan, President of DAX United States. “This renewed and expanded collaboration allows us to keep delivering innovative advertising solutions that connect brands with passionate and highly engaged audiences. With LiveOne's huge user base, advertisers can reach target customers who are eager to connect with brands that complement their lifestyle.”

DAX is a leading digital advertising platform in the United States. Its technology enables brands to connect with more than 108 million monthly listeners and 40 million unique listeners through music streaming, radio, podcasts, and mobile gaming.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone. For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com.

About DAX United States

DAX US is a pioneering digital advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio, podcasts, and mobile games. Through DAX, advertisers can reach more than 108 million listeners with impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools.

Premium publisher brands on DAX include Deezer, LiveOne, AccuRadio, Live365, and HitsRadio.com.

DAX was created by Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, Europe’s largest audio and outdoor company. It launched in 2014 in the UK and 2017 in the United States with headquarters in New York City’s historic Penn District.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne’s subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the November 14, 2024, and in LiveOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LiveOne Press Contact: press@liveone.com