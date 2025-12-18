Remote Tank Monitoring (RTM) Market Outlook 2025-2029: Otodata and Anova Dominate Globally with Acquisitions and Innovation

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market - 8th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Remote Tank Monitoring Market explores the latest market trends for connected tanks. This strategic research report comprises 90 pages of exclusive business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary to guide business decisions.

The global installed base of active remote tank monitoring (RTM) solutions is projected to reach 11.3 million units in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%, and is expected to expand to 31.5 million units by 2029. The European market accounted for approximately 2.6 million active RTM systems at the end of 2024, while North America had around 4.6 million units. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to reach approximately 2.7 million RTM systems by the end of 2024. Smaller markets like South America and Middle East & Africa had bases of 565,000 and 791,000 units, respectively.

With over 100 RTM solution vendors globally, this report covers 66 companies. Otodata leads as the top RTM provider with about 3.6 million units, mainly in the North American fuel reseller segment. Otodata's acquisitions include Wise Telemetry, WACnGO, AIUT's LPG branch, and Dunraven Systems. Anova and SkyBitz (Ametek) are in second and third place with installed bases of 1.8 million and 0.3 million units, respectively. Anova expanded through acquisitions, amassing over 2,000 clients in 80 countries. SkyBitz operates predominantly in North America. German FoxInsights and US-based Generac placed fourth and fifth with 180,000 and 130,000 units, respectively.

Significant providers like Sensile Technologies, Kingspan, Angus Energy, Gasbot, and PowTechnology have 70,000-100,000 units each. Other market players like Metasphere, TankScan, Fourdata, Varec, Banner Engineering, FreeWave, OneTank, GreenCityZen, Tecson, and Schmitt Measurement Systems maintain bases of 30,000-60,000 units.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from interviews with market leaders.

Overview of the remote tank monitoring value chain and applications.

Summary of industry trends and developments.

Profiles of 81 key market players.

Vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Global and regional market forecasts until 2029.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the potential market size for RTM applications?

What trends and developments are influencing the market?

Which are the main application areas for this technology?

What business models are adopted by solution vendors?

What are the market shares for leading vendors?

How will new LPWA connectivity options impact the market?

What is the future outlook for the RTM market?

Who should read this report?

This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the adoption of connected tank level measurement devices across various segments. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, tank fleet owner, or government agency, this in-depth research delivers crucial insights.

Key Topics Covered

1 Tank Monitoring Solutions

1.1 Introduction to remote tank monitoring

1.2 Remote tank monitoring infrastructure

1.2.1 Tank segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.3 Tank fleet management

1.3.1 Tank location tracking and level monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.3.4 Health and safety

1.4 Distribution operations management

1.4.1 Optimization of delivery and pick up routes

1.4.2 Inventory management and analytics

1.5 Tank segments and use cases

1.6 Business models and project strategies

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The installed base of remote tank monitoring solutions

2.1.2 Remote tank monitoring vendor market shares

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Tank and level sensor industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 European solution providers

3.1.1 AXsensor

3.1.2 Endress+Hauser

3.1.3 FoxInsights

3.1.4 Four Data

3.1.5 GreenCityZen

3.1.6 HMS Networks

3.1.7 Kingspan

3.1.8 Measure Connect Display (MCD)

3.1.9 Metasphere

3.1.10 Nanolike

3.1.11 Oriel Systems

3.1.12 Packwise

3.1.13 Piusi

3.1.14 PowTechnology

3.1.15 Schneider Electric

3.1.16 Sensile Technologies (WIKA)

3.1.17 Siemens

3.1.18 Sigicom

3.1.19 SilentSoft

3.1.20 Soolo

3.1.21 Staal Instruments

3.1.22 Tecson

3.1.23 VEGA

3.2 North American solution providers

3.2.1 Agnex

3.2.2 Air Products

3.2.3 Angus Energy

3.2.4 Anova

3.2.5 Asset Monitoring Solutions

3.2.6 Automation Products Group

3.2.7 Badger Meter

3.2.8 Banner Engineering

3.2.9 Digi International

3.2.10 Emerson

3.2.11 FarmChem

3.2.12 FLO-CORP

3.2.13 FreeWave Technologies

3.2.14 Generac

3.2.15 Hoover Circular Solutions

3.2.16 iTankData

3.2.17 Micro-Design

3.2.18 Mopeka

3.2.19 New Boundary Technologies

3.2.20 OleumTech

3.2.21 OneTank

3.2.22 Otodata

3.2.23 Pedigree Technologies

3.2.24 Pulsa

3.2.25 REDtrac

3.2.26 Riot Edge Solutions

3.2.27 Rugged Telemetry

3.2.28 Schmitt Measurement Systems (XACT Monitoring)

3.2.29 SensorTech (Level Devil)

3.2.30 SkyBitz (Ametek)

3.2.31 TankScan

3.2.32 Valarm

3.2.33 Varec

3.2.34 WellAware

3.3 Rest of World solution providers

3.3.1 Farmbot

3.3.2 Farm Monitoring Solutions

3.3.3 Gasbot

3.3.4 Hawk Measurement

3.3.5 HyDip (IOR)

3.3.6 IoT Ventures

3.3.7 Omniflex

3.3.8 Solidat Applied Technologies

3.3.9 Tanktel

3.4 Tank level sensor manufacturers

3.4.1 ABB

3.4.2 AMETEK Level Measurement Solutions

3.4.3 Azbil Corporation

3.4.4 Chuanyi

3.4.5 Flowline

3.4.6 Gems Sensors & Controls

3.4.7 Gobius Sensor Technology

3.4.8 KROHNE Group

3.4.9 LACROIX Group

3.4.10 Pepperl+Fuchs

3.4.11 Rochester Sensors Europe

3.4.12 Senix

3.4.13 Supmea

3.4.14 WIKA

3.4.15 Yokogawa Electric

