Information of AB Artea Bankas release calendar for 2026

In 2026, AB Artea Bankas will publish information for investors according to the following schedule:

2026-02-25 Interim information for the 12 months of 2025;

2026-02-26 Investor Conference Webinar on 2025 results;

2026-03-09 Announcement of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), draft resolutions for the OGMS;

2026-03-31 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (OGMS), decisions of the OGMS;

2026-03-31 Audited annual information for 2025;

2026-04-27 Interim information for the first three months of 2026;

2026-04-28 Investor Conference Webinar on Q1 2026 results;

2026-07-29 Interim information for the first six months of 2026;

2026-07-30 Investor Conference Webinar on Q2 2026 results;

2026-10-28 Interim information for the first nine months of 2026;

2026-10-29 Investor Conference Webinar on Q3 2026 results.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas,

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447