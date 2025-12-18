Toll Brothers Announces New Lifestyle Director at Regency at Auburn Station Community in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated arrival of a full-time Lifestyle Director at Regency at Auburn Station, a premier 55+ active-adult community in Raleigh, North Carolina. The new Lifestyle Director is now onsite to curate a year-round calendar of social events, clubs, and activities for homeowners.

Regency at Auburn Station residents enjoy exclusive access to the newly opened private clubhouse and resort-style amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, a fitness center, and more.





"The opening of our exclusive resort-style amenities at Regency at Auburn Station and the arrival of our full-time Lifestyle Director is an exciting milestone for this community, allowing residents to experience a more connected, engaging, and thoughtfully curated calendar of events and activities," said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Regency at Auburn Station is ideal for active adults seeking luxury low-maintenance living in a vibrant community with an unmatched lifestyle. Plus, with its convenient central location near downtown Raleigh and downtown Garner, homeowners will also enjoy easy access to premier shopping, dining, and recreation nearby.”

The company also announced new home sites are now available in two single-family home collections at Regency at Auburn Station, featuring new one- and two-story story home designs for active adults.





The Discovery, Journey, and Excursion Collections in Regency at Auburn Station feature homes with flexible open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,442 to 2,465+ square feet. Homes include 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages with personalization options. Toll Brothers homes in Regency at Auburn Station are priced from the upper $300,000s to the mid-$500,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features already included are also available in the community.

Regency at Auburn Station is located less than four miles from shopping at White Oak Crossing and just minutes from downtown Raleigh. The community’s proximity to major highways also provides effortless connectivity throughout the Triangle, making it an ideal location for experiencing all that Raleigh has to offer.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older. The low-maintenance Regency lifestyle at Auburn Station also allows homeowners more time to enjoy the onsite amenities and spend time with family and friends, with lawn maintenance included.

Home shoppers are invited to visit the Regency at Auburn Station Sales Center, located at 1404 Rearden Drive in Raleigh, to tour the community’s model homes and resort-style amenities to experience the Regency lifestyle. For more information on Regency at Auburn Station and other Toll Brothers communities throughout the area, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9fd646e-4a24-4341-adfa-66aae95cfbd9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b0bc211-6b16-4c8f-b38f-f3f06a5405d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cdfab01-8b8b-4a9c-b79f-dad0b16efefb

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)