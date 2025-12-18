Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2025-2029 Featuring 29 OEMs - Active Installed Base Projected to Reach 13.4 Million Units Worldwide by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market - 8th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market report is a pivotal source of insight into the evolving landscape of OEM-provided construction equipment telematics systems. Now in its eighth edition, this comprehensive 160-page analysis delivers essential business intelligence, including 5-year forecasts and expert commentary, instrumental for strategic decision-making.

According to the report, the global installed base of active OEM telematics systems in construction equipment reached 7.8 million units in 2024. The market is on a trajectory of robust growth, expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. By 2029, the active installed base is projected to reach 13.4 million units. This consists of both in-house and third-party systems offered by OEMs. Europe accounted for approximately 1.1 million active units at the end of 2024, with North America boasting an even larger market size. Meanwhile, the Rest of World section comprises more than half of the global installed base.

Major OEMs are increasingly providing telematics solutions, predominantly factory-installed as standard in heavier and now also in more compact machinery. Caterpillar emerges as a frontrunner, deploying over 1 million connected assets globally in this segment, with a stronghold in North America and Europe. Close competitors include SANY and Komatsu from China and Japan, leveraging significant market presence domestically and notable reach in North America, China, and Europe.

Other prominent players encompassing several hundred thousand active telematics units include Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), XCMG and Zoomlion (China), JCB (UK), and Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan). Deere & Company and Doosan Bobcat also feature prominently in the top-10 list, whereas HD Hyundai, Yanmar, and other entities such as Kobelco, Kubota, and JLG Industries maintain considerable installed bases. Additional contributors with estimated tens of thousands of units include Terex, Liebherr, CNH Industrial, LiuGong, Tadano, and BOMAG.

Key insights from the report include:

Insights from extensive interviews with industry leaders.

Up-to-date data on equipment sales and market shares.

A detailed overview of the telematics value chain and key applications.

An analysis of market trends and developments.

Updated profiles of 29 OEMs and their telematics solutions.

Market predictions by region through 2029.

Critical questions this report addresses:

What are the primary telematics systems offered by OEMs?

Which are the significant construction equipment telematics applications?

What business models are embraced by OEMs?

Which manufacturers have in-house telematics developments?

Which telematics offerings are in collaboration with partners?

Are there regional discrepancies in the global market?

What does the future hold for the telematics market?

The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market report is crucial for equipment manufacturers, telematics vendors, telecom operators, investors, consultants, and government agencies seeking in-depth market knowledge.

Key Topics Covered

1 Construction Equipment Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players

2.3.2 Telematics industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles

3.1 Caterpillar

3.2 CNH Industrial

3.3 Deere & Company

3.4 Doosan Bobcat

3.5 HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

3.6 HD Hyundai Infracore

3.7 Hitachi Construction Machinery

3.8 JCB

3.9 Komatsu

3.10 Liebherr

3.11 Volvo Construction Equipment

3.12 Other construction equipment OEMs

3.12.1 Bell Equipment

3.12.2 BOMAG

3.12.3 JLG Industries

3.12.4 Kobelco

3.12.5 Kubota

3.12.6 Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

3.12.7 LiuGong

3.12.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

3.12.9 Manitowoc

3.12.10 Mecalac

3.12.11 SANY

3.12.12 Tadano

3.12.13 Takeuchi

3.12.14 Terex

3.12.15 Wacker Neuson

3.12.16 XCMG

3.12.17 Yanmar

3.12.18 Zoomlion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8tl3z1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment