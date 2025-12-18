GOLDX Announces Its Gold-Backed Digital Token and Multi-Utility Ecosystem, Opens Seed Sale, and Confirms USD 3.9 Million Investment from NAS Investment

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLDX has announced its upcoming GOLDX token, a gold-backed digital asset designed to combine the security of physical gold with the flexibility of blockchain technology. The project aims to build a multi-utility financial ecosystem centered around the GOLDX token, offering both asset stability and revenue-generating opportunities.





A New Gold-Linked Digital Asset

The GOLDX token is planned to be backed 1:1 by physical gold stored in regulated vaults and partner jewellery outlets. GOLDX states that holders will be able to redeem tokens for physical gold once the platform becomes fully operational. Its motto "Never Miss Gold Gains, Ever!" reflects its goal of making gold ownership simple and accessible in digital form.

The token will operate on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) with a total supply of 5 million tokens. At an indicated price of USD 50, the project carries a fully diluted valuation of USD 250 million.

Funding Milestone

GOLDX has confirmed raising USD 3.9 million from NAS Investment. This funding will support early development, infrastructure building, and liquidity planning.

Seed Sale Announcement

GOLDX has opened its Seed Sale , giving early participants the opportunity to secure token allocations before the official launch. Funds raised are intended to support platform development, liquidity preparation, and community expansion.

Ecosystem Features and Utilities

The GOLDX ecosystem is being developed as a multi-utility platform with several planned features.

Revenue Sharing

GOLDX intends to share profits from wholesale gold trading, retail jewellery operations, and its upcoming decentralized exchange (DEX) with token holders.

Gold-Pegged Trading Platform

A trading platform is planned where users can trade major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL against the GOLDX token. GOLDX refers to this concept as a gold-anchored trading environment.

Gold-Backed Visa Debit Card

GOLDX plans to introduce a Visa debit card that allows users to spend globally while maintaining exposure to gold rather than fiat currency.

Self-Custody Wallet

A decentralized wallet is under development to help users store and manage GOLDX securely and privately.

Physical Gold Conversion

GOLDX states that users will be able to redeem tokens for physical gold through a network of partner jewellery stores worldwide once the service is activated.

CertiK Audit Completed

GOLDX confirms that its smart contract has been audited by CertiK , one of the leading blockchain security firms. The completed audit is listed on CertiK Skynet, indicating that the GOLDX smart contract has undergone independent security assessment and review. This adds a level of credibility to the project’s technical foundation.

About GOLDX

GOLDX describes itself as a blockchain-based digital gold initiative developing a global ecosystem around its gold-backed token. Planned features include trading, staking, revenue sharing, and physical redemption.

For more details, visit https://www.goldxtrust.com

