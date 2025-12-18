Global €4.5 Billion Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Forecast, 2029 Featuring Profiles of 112 Tracking Solution Providers

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 13th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking presents its thirteenth annual report, illuminating the latest global trends in the trailer and cargo container tracking industry. Spanning 260 pages, this research offers vital forecasts and expert analyses, providing stakeholders with strategic insights for informed decision-making.

The Outlook: 27 Million Connected Units by 2029

The landscape for cargo tracking is evolving, prioritizing operational efficiency and transparency within transport chains. Real-time tracking systems are integral, incorporating features such as data logging, satellite positioning, and various communication technologies. These systems afford better management of cargo carrying units, including trailers, containers, rail wagons, and more.

The estimate for remote tracking shipments, integrating cellular, satellite, LoRa, and Sigfox technologies, reached 4.4 million units in 2024. With a CAGR of 10.3%, projections for 2029 suggest shipments will hit 7.2 million. The installed base is expected to expand from 13.8 million in 2024 to an impressive 26.9 million by 2029, growing annually at 14.3%.

Trailer tracking leads the market, poised to account for 43% of installations by 2024. Similarly, intermodal containers make up 41% of this demographic. The adoption of tracking solutions in diverse transport modalities is accelerating rapidly, propelled by decreasing costs and the introduction of compact smart labeling technologies. The adoption of these devices is anticipated to surge from 4.9 million to 16.2 million active units by 2029, leading to an increase in annual shipments from 7.1 to 36.5 million units.

Revenue forecasts for tracking solutions in the industry predict growth from €2.7 billion in 2024 to €4.5 billion by 2029, driven by market dynamics and technological advancements. Across the market, a spectrum of providers offers specialized solutions for varying asset types, meeting the diverse needs and requirements of enterprises. ORBCOMM stands as the leading provider, with the highest number of deployed devices globally, followed by Nexxiot and SkyBitz.

Maersk has equipped its fleet of 360,000 reefer containers with state-of-the-art tracking solutions. Other prominent players include Nexxiot, Sensitech, Tive, and Envotech, with substantial contributions from telecom operators and technology firms. The industry is embracing digitization, expanding solutions to offer more comprehensive data, facilitated by competitive pricing, enhanced connectivity, and flexible models.

Report Highlights:

30 new executive interviews with industry leaders.

Comprehensive insight into real-time tracking applications.

Detailed analysis of evolving market trends.

Overview of international tracking initiatives.

Profiles of 112 tracking solution providers.

Forecasts and insights into market segments through 2029.

The report addresses critical industry questions, ranging from identifying key providers and technological offerings to assessing the impact of regulations and the trajectory of market evolution. For tracking providers, telecom operators, investors, consultants, and government agencies, this detailed study is essential for understanding market dynamics and future opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Global Freight Transport Overview

1.1 International merchandise trade

1.1.1 Freight transportation modes

1.1.2 Logistics units and containerisation

1.1.3 Transport industry actors

1.2 Cargo carrying units

1.2.1 Intermodal shipping containers

1.2.2 Trailers and semi-trailers

1.2.3 Rail freight wagons

1.2.4 Air freight unit load devices

2 Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Solutions

2.1 Trailer and cargo container tracking infrastructure

2.1.1 Device segment

2.1.2 Positioning segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Service segment

2.2 Benefits of using tracking solutions

2.2.1 Supply chain management

2.2.2 Security management

2.2.3 Trailer and cargo container management

2.3 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.3.1 Supply chain security and environmental programs

2.3.2 Tax collection

2.4 Business models

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments

3.1.2 Regional markets

3.1.3 Market value

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.2.1 Telematics industry players

3.2.2 Cargo transport industry players

3.2.3 Trailer and cargo container OEMs and OEs

3.2.4 Telecom industry players

3.2.5 IT industry players

3.3 Market drivers and barriers

3.3.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.3.2 Regulatory environment

3.3.3 Competitive environment

3.3.4 Technology environment

3.4 Future industry trends

3.4.1 Artificial intelligence drives efficiency gains for fleet operators

3.4.2 Trailer OEMs incorporate telematics as standard

3.4.3 TPMS regulation in the EU is expected to drive the adoption of trailer telematics

3.4.4 Trailer cameras and advanced sensors increase the value for transporters

3.4.5 OE trailer suppliers enable smart trailer solutions

3.4.6 Smart labels may revolutionise parcel tracking

3.4.7 Solutions for refrigerated cargo lead the tracking market

3.4.8 Network sunsets create opportunities for tracking solution providers

3.4.9 Rail freight wagon tracking - a potential high-growth market

3.4.10 Shipping companies are now also equipping their dry container fleets

3.4.11 New technologies make tracking of RTPs economically feasible

3.4.12 Industry collaboration and standardisation to foster growth

4 OEM Products and Strategies

4.1 AviusULD

4.2 Carrier

4.3 China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

4.4 Daikin Industries

4.5 Envirotainer

4.6 Great Dane

4.7 Hyundai Translead

4.8 Krone

4.9 Kogel

4.10 Maersk Container Industry (MCI)

4.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

4.12 Schmitz Cargobull

4.13 Schwarzmuller Group

4.14 SkyCell

4.15 Tatravagonka

4.16 Thermo King (Trane Technologies)

4.17 Trinity Industries

4.18 Utility Trailer Manufacturing

4.19 Wabash National

4.20 Wabtec

4.21 Wielton Group

5 Vendor Profiles and Strategies

5.1 European solution providers

5.1.1 AddSecure

5.1.2 Agheera

5.1.3 ASPION

5.1.4 Axscend (SAF-Holland)

5.1.5 Bornemann

5.1.6 Bosch

5.1.7 BOX ID

5.1.8 Cargomon Systems

5.1.9 CLS Group

5.1.10 Cognid Telematik

5.1.11 Controlant

5.1.12 DOT Telematik and Systemtechnik

5.1.13 Giesecke+Devrient

5.1.14 Globe Tracker

5.1.15 Groupe ZeKat

5.1.16 Hanhaa

5.1.17 Idem Telematics (BPW)

5.1.18 Intermodal Telematics

5.1.19 Kirsen Global Security

5.1.20 KPN

5.1.21 Level Systems

5.1.22 Maersk

5.1.23 Net Feasa

5.1.24 Nexxiot

5.1.25 SAVVY Telematic Systems

5.1.26 SCALAR (ZF)

5.1.27 Sensolus

5.1.28 Siemens

5.1.29 Spectos

5.1.30 T Comm Telematics

5.1.31 Traxens

5.1.32 Trusted

5.1.33 Ubidata

5.1.34 Xtellio

5.1.35 Zenatek

5.2 North American solution providers

5.2.1 7PSolutions

5.2.2 Amsted Rail (Amsted Industries)

5.2.3 AT&T

5.2.4 BeWhere

5.2.5 BlackBerry

5.2.6 CalAmp

5.2.7 CarrierWeb

5.2.8 Clarience Technologies

5.2.9 Copeland

5.2.10 Decklar

5.2.11 DeltaTrak

5.2.12 Digital Communications Technologies

5.2.13 Drov Technologies

5.2.14 FleetPulse

5.2.15 Geoforce

5.2.16 Globalstar

5.2.17 GPX Intelligence

5.2.18 Intelyt

5.2.19 Motive Technologies

5.2.20 OnAsset Intelligence

5.2.21 ORBCOMM

5.2.22 Phillips Connect (Phillips Industries)

5.2.23 Powerfleet

5.2.24 Qualcomm

5.2.25 RSAE Labs

5.2.26 Samsara

5.2.27 Semtech

5.2.28 Sendum Wireless

5.2.29 Sensitech (Carrier)

5.2.30 SkyBitz (AMETEK)

5.2.31 Spireon (Solera)

5.2.32 SpotSee

5.2.33 Teletrac Navman

5.2.34 TGI Connect

5.2.35 Tive

5.2.36 Trackonomy Systems

5.2.37 Wireless Links

5.2.38 Xirgo Technologies

5.3 Rest of World solution providers

5.3.1 AJ Networks

5.3.2 ArrowSpot Systems

5.3.3 BoxPlus (COSCO Shipping Lines)

5.3.4 Brambles

5.3.5 Contguard

5.3.6 Cooltrax

5.3.7 Envotech

5.3.8 EROAD

5.3.9 Frigga (Shanghai Dewav Electronic Technology)

5.3.10 Hoopo Systems

5.3.11 Joint Technology

5.3.12 Queclink Wireless Solutions

5.3.13 Satlock

5.3.14 Sensos

5.3.15 Swinnus

5.3.16 T42 IoT Tracking Solutions

5.3.17 Tracertrak (Pivotel)

5.3.18 ZillionSource Technologies

