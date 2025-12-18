Change in the Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia AS

The General Meeting of Eesti Energia AS, represented by the Minister of Finance, Mr Jürgen Ligi, approved on 18 December the recall of Mr Jevgeni Kabanov from the Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia.

Mr Kabanov was a member of the Supervisory Board since 5 May 2025. He steps down from the Supervisory Board at his own request.

Mrs Anne Mere continues as Chair of the Supervisory Board. The members of the Supervisory Board are Mrs Anna Ebers Brougheli, Mr Kaur Kajak, Mrs Kristi Klaas and Mr Priit Rohumaa.

The Nomination Committee will submit a proposal to the Minister of Finance regarding the appointment of a new Supervisory Board member.

