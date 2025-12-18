Cell Therapy Media Market to Nearly Triple by 2035, Reaching $4.5 Billion, Fueled by Advancements in FDA-Approved Cell Therapies for Various Diseases

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Media Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Cell Therapy, Scale of Operation, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy media market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in the current year to USD 4.5 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is primarily driven by advancements and the confirmed efficacy of FDA-approved cell therapies for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions. Over 1,000 clinical trials centered on cell therapies have been registered since 2019, with more than 35 therapies reaching the market. Recent approvals include Breyanzi, CarvyktiT, and Abecma.

Due to stringent regulations in producing cell therapy consumables, over 90% of developers outsource products like culture media and extracellular matrices to expert suppliers, with more than 80 companies offering over 450 types of raw materials. Many suppliers boast GMP-certified facilities catering to diverse cells, including T-cells and stem cells.

Innovation and partnerships in this realm are anticipated to rise, potentially transforming patient care and expanding regenerative medicine.

The report highlights several key industry insights:

With over 450 kits, media, and reagents, providers cater to both research and therapeutic needs.

Over 80 companies operate globally, predominantly emerging players from North America.

The majority of available kits focus on reagents for stem cell therapies, with most stored refrigerated.

Media is offered mainly in 100 to 500 ml volumes by nearly 90% of developers.

Reagents serve a variety of discovery-scale functions, such as cell expansion.

Matrices are well-distributed by ECM coating type and formulation, typically with 1 to 1.5 years of shelf life.

Providers enhance technologies and expand portfolios to remain competitive.

Strategic initiatives, including partnerships and expansions, bolster company capabilities.

Cost considerations significantly influence consumable adoption in manufacturing processes.

The commercial scale of operation is expected to account for 75% of total demand by 2035, propelled by anticipated multiple therapy approvals. A transition from animal-based to animal component-free formulations and strict regulatory guidelines are likely to fuel the market, maintaining an annual growth rate of 11.1%.

By segmentation, extracellular matrices represent the fastest-growing product segment. T-cell therapy is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by the ongoing evaluation of NK cell therapies across numerous clinical studies. The commercial scale is predicted to drive market expansion, with industry players contributing significantly. North America holds the largest market share, though Latin America's market is expected to grow rapidly.

Noteworthy players include BD Biosciences, Bio-Techne, CellGenix, Corning, and others. A report built on discussions with industry stakeholders offers extensive coverage on market segments, offering insights into market forecast, landscape, competitiveness, brand positioning, and partner collaborations.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections aids strategic decisions for established leaders and newcomers.

Competitive landscape insights enable businesses to optimize positioning and strategy development.

Provides understanding of market dynamics, vital for capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Additional Benefits:

Complimentary PPT Insights and Excel Data Packs

15% Free Content Customization

Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Overview

5. Company Competitiveness Analysis

6. Brand Positioning of Key Industry Players

7. Company Profiles

8. Recent Developments and Initiatives

9. Likely Partner Analysis for Cell Therapy Consumable Providers

10. Roots Analysis Pricing Strategy

11. Demand Analysis

12. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

13. Upcoming Trends and Future Growth Opportunities

14. Concluding Remarks

15. Interview Transcripts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accellta

Acer Therapeutics

ACROBiosystems

Activartis Biotech

AddLife

Adicet Bio

Aduro Biotech

Advanced BioMatrix (Acquired by BICO)

Advent Bioservices

AGC Biologics

AgenTus Therapeutics

Agilent Technologies

Ajinomoto

Akadeum Life Sciences

Akron Biotech

Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Allife Medical Science and Technology

Allogene Therapeutics

Altor BioScience

American CryoStem

Amphera

AMSBIO

ANI Pharmaceuticals

apceth Biopharma

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Cells

Arbele

Arcline Investment Management

Argos Therapeutics

Aspire Health Science

Asterias Biotherapeutics

ATCC

Athersys

Atlantis Bioscience

Atreca

Aurora Biopharma

Austrianova

Autolus

Avantor

AVAX Technologies

Axion BioSystems

Axol Bioscience

and many more!

