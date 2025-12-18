Cell Therapy Media Market to Nearly Triple by 2035, Reaching $4.5 Billion, Fueled by Advancements in FDA-Approved Cell Therapies for Various Diseases

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Media Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Cell Therapy, Scale of Operation, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy media market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in the current year to USD 4.5 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is primarily driven by advancements and the confirmed efficacy of FDA-approved cell therapies for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions. Over 1,000 clinical trials centered on cell therapies have been registered since 2019, with more than 35 therapies reaching the market. Recent approvals include Breyanzi, CarvyktiT, and Abecma.
Due to stringent regulations in producing cell therapy consumables, over 90% of developers outsource products like culture media and extracellular matrices to expert suppliers, with more than 80 companies offering over 450 types of raw materials. Many suppliers boast GMP-certified facilities catering to diverse cells, including T-cells and stem cells.
Innovation and partnerships in this realm are anticipated to rise, potentially transforming patient care and expanding regenerative medicine.
The report highlights several key industry insights:
- With over 450 kits, media, and reagents, providers cater to both research and therapeutic needs.
- Over 80 companies operate globally, predominantly emerging players from North America.
- The majority of available kits focus on reagents for stem cell therapies, with most stored refrigerated.
- Media is offered mainly in 100 to 500 ml volumes by nearly 90% of developers.
- Reagents serve a variety of discovery-scale functions, such as cell expansion.
- Matrices are well-distributed by ECM coating type and formulation, typically with 1 to 1.5 years of shelf life.
- Providers enhance technologies and expand portfolios to remain competitive.
- Strategic initiatives, including partnerships and expansions, bolster company capabilities.
- Cost considerations significantly influence consumable adoption in manufacturing processes.
The commercial scale of operation is expected to account for 75% of total demand by 2035, propelled by anticipated multiple therapy approvals. A transition from animal-based to animal component-free formulations and strict regulatory guidelines are likely to fuel the market, maintaining an annual growth rate of 11.1%.
By segmentation, extracellular matrices represent the fastest-growing product segment. T-cell therapy is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by the ongoing evaluation of NK cell therapies across numerous clinical studies. The commercial scale is predicted to drive market expansion, with industry players contributing significantly. North America holds the largest market share, though Latin America's market is expected to grow rapidly.
Noteworthy players include BD Biosciences, Bio-Techne, CellGenix, Corning, and others. A report built on discussions with industry stakeholders offers extensive coverage on market segments, offering insights into market forecast, landscape, competitiveness, brand positioning, and partner collaborations.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Comprehensive market analysis with detailed revenue projections aids strategic decisions for established leaders and newcomers.
- Competitive landscape insights enable businesses to optimize positioning and strategy development.
- Provides understanding of market dynamics, vital for capitalizing on growth opportunities.
Additional Benefits:
- Complimentary PPT Insights and Excel Data Packs
- 15% Free Content Customization
- Report Walkthrough with the Research Team
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$4.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Overview
5. Company Competitiveness Analysis
6. Brand Positioning of Key Industry Players
7. Company Profiles
8. Recent Developments and Initiatives
9. Likely Partner Analysis for Cell Therapy Consumable Providers
10. Roots Analysis Pricing Strategy
11. Demand Analysis
12. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
13. Upcoming Trends and Future Growth Opportunities
14. Concluding Remarks
15. Interview Transcripts
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Accellta
- Acer Therapeutics
- ACROBiosystems
- Activartis Biotech
- AddLife
- Adicet Bio
- Aduro Biotech
- Advanced BioMatrix (Acquired by BICO)
- Advent Bioservices
- AGC Biologics
- AgenTus Therapeutics
- Agilent Technologies
- Ajinomoto
- Akadeum Life Sciences
- Akron Biotech
- Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Allife Medical Science and Technology
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Altor BioScience
- American CryoStem
- Amphera
- AMSBIO
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- apceth Biopharma
- Applied Biological Materials
- Applied Cells
- Arbele
- Arcline Investment Management
- Argos Therapeutics
- Aspire Health Science
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- ATCC
- Athersys
- Atlantis Bioscience
- Atreca
- Aurora Biopharma
- Austrianova
- Autolus
- Avantor
- AVAX Technologies
- Axion BioSystems
- Axol Bioscience
- and many more!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zc98vv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment