Hyperbound Launches Kota: AI Sales Performance Agent to Transform B2B Sales Coaching

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperbound, a leader in AI sales enablement software, today announced the release of Kota, an innovative AI sales performance agent that transforms how B2B sales teams analyze conversations, deliver coaching, and improve performance. The new feature addresses the critical challenge of extracting actionable insights from sales conversations by allowing users to ask questions and receive immediate, data-driven answers based on actual call data.

Sales teams often struggle with information overload rather than scarcity. Call recordings, analytics, and coaching notes typically exist in separate systems, making it difficult to identify patterns and take action. Kota solves this problem by centralizing conversation intelligence and making it instantly accessible through a simple, conversational interface.

"Revenue teams don't need more tools. They need more understanding," said Sriharsha Guduguntla, CEO of Hyperbound. "The most valuable signal in a sales organization lives inside conversations, and for years that signal has been locked behind long calls, scattered transcripts, and endless dashboard tabs. Kota makes that information accessible. You ask. It answers. And suddenly the work that used to take hours takes seconds."

Accessed through Hyperbound's platform with a simple Command + K shortcut, Kota allows users to ask questions like "Give me a coaching snapshot for this rep" or "What are the biggest themes we're hearing in discovery this month?" and receive immediate insights drawn from actual sales conversations. The system identifies patterns across calls, highlights skipped questions, reveals objection trends, analyzes tone differences, and surfaces coaching opportunities that would be difficult to identify by manually reviewing transcripts.

Early adopters report significant performance improvements, including a 6.9% increase in close rates, 50% decrease in new hire ramp time, and 30% increase in productive talk time. These metrics demonstrate how AI-powered conversation intelligence can directly impact revenue outcomes.

Kota serves different roles within sales organizations:

Sales Managers can start coaching sessions with clarity instead of guesswork by quickly generating performance snapshots that highlight strengths, weaknesses, and specific examples from recent calls.

can start coaching sessions with clarity instead of guesswork by quickly generating performance snapshots that highlight strengths, weaknesses, and specific examples from recent calls. Enablement Teams can transform real calls into sales conversation simulators , scorecards, or cohort comparisons, making training more relevant and timely.

can transform real calls into , scorecards, or cohort comparisons, making training more relevant and timely. Sales Representatives receive immediate feedback without waiting for manager reviews, allowing them to improve continuously.

receive immediate feedback without waiting for manager reviews, allowing them to improve continuously. Sales Leaders gain visibility into behavioral trends and coaching gaps that influence win rates, pipeline movement, and forecast stability.

A powerful capability of Kota is its ability to create personalized practice sales call scenarios based on identified skill gaps. After analyzing real call data and pinpointing where specific reps struggle, Kota can automatically generate tailored AI roleplay scenarios that target these precise weaknesses. This creates a continuous improvement loop where practice directly addresses actual performance issues, allowing reps to strengthen critical skills in a safe environment before applying them in real customer conversations.

Patrick, the founding engineer who built Kota, explained in a launch video: "What would usually take a team hours to finish, Kota can do in minutes. Managers get fast insights for leadership visibility and ready-to-share reports to coach their reps in one-on-ones. Reps can analyze raw calls and instantly build bots to replicate real prospects."

Hyperbound's existing platform already offers comprehensive sales coaching tools for effective sales roleplay. The addition of Kota represents a significant enhancement to this ecosystem, providing a conversational interface to access insights across the platform.

The platform is also increasingly being used for sales hiring assessments to evaluate candidates based on their performance in simulated sales scenarios, helping companies make more informed hiring decisions.

Over the coming weeks, Hyperbound will release a series of videos demonstrating how different roles can use Kota in practice, showcasing real scenarios, prompts, and workflows. These videos will be available on the company's LinkedIn page.

For more information about Kota and to see how it can transform your sales coaching process, visit Hyperbound's feature release blog post.

