Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Analyte Stored and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Analyte Stored and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 216 million in the current year to USD 316 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 3.9% during this forecast period.

Cryopreservation, essential for regenerative medicine and biobanking, faces challenges such as ice crystal formation and osmotic shock during freezing and thawing. Innovative cryobags address these hurdles, preserving biomaterials at liquid nitrogen temperatures. Advances in cryopreservation techniques, particularly for hematopoietic and embryonic stem cells since the 1980s, drive market growth, offering solutions for long-term storage and viability in pharmaceutical applications.

Market Insights

Currently, more than 30 manufacturers produce over 70 cryopreservation bags with varied polymer compositions, predominantly based in Europe. Approximately 25% of these bags can store multiple analytes, and 40% are designed for both shipping and storage. The demand for cryobags for biologic storage is soaring due to rising cell and gene therapy practices, expected to reach 2.7 million units by 2035. Asia-Pacific leads the market, contributing over 45% of revenues, mainly from India and China. Blood bags will dominate demand with 70% share, driven by increasing blood disorder cases and transfusion needs.

Key Market Segments

The market is segmented into blood, biologics, and tissue storage. Blood cryopreservation bags currently hold the largest market share, fueled by rising transfusion rates and blood disorder prevalence. While tissue freezing bags are expected to grow faster, the market remains geographically distributed with Asia-Pacific maintaining a leading position.

Prominent Market Players

Industry participants include American Durafilm, Biomed Device, CellBios, Charter Medical, Instant Systems, Macopharma, OriGen Biomedical, and Sartorius. These companies focus on strategic partnerships and unique selling propositions to enhance their market stance.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed analysis of the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market, covering market sizing, landscape evaluation, manufacturer insights, product competitiveness, and company profiles. Key areas of focus include analyte types, storage temperatures, application areas, and regional distribution of market opportunities.

Insights and Inquiries

The report addresses important questions about company participation, market leaders, influencing factors, and both current and future market sizes. It provides a strategic overview for stakeholders, useful for understanding competitive dynamics and market positioning.

Reasons to Buy

Achieve comprehensive market understanding with revenue projections and specific segment analysis. Optimize market strategies with insights into competitive dynamics and leverage the report's findings to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $216 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $316 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags Market Overview

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Research Methodology

1.6. Key Questions Answered

1.7. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Role of Cryopreservation / Freezing Bags in Healthcare

3.3. Types of Analytes Stored in Cryopreservation Bags

3.4. Benefits of Cryopreservation Bags

3.5. Limitations of Cryopreservation Bags

3.6. Future Perspectives

4. CRYOPRESERVATION BAGS AND FREEZING BAGS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags: Overall Market Landscape

5. CRYOPRESERVATION BAGS AND FREEZING BAGS: PROVIDER LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags: Provider Landscape

6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Cryopreservation Bags and Freezing Bags: Product Competitiveness Analysis

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

8. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Cryopreservation Bag and Freezing Bag Providers: Market Concentration Analysis

9. MARKET ASSESSMENT AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: BLOOD

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Market Assessment and Opportunity Analysis for Blood Storage (by Volume)

9.3. Key Assumptions and Methodology

10. MARKET ASSESSMENT AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: BIOLOGICS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Market Assessment and Opportunity Analysis for Cell Therapy Storage (by Volume)

11. MARKET ASSESSMENT AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: TISSUES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Market Assessment and Opportunity Analysis for Tissue Storage (by Volume)

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

14. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

