Bestselling “The REAL AI Guide” is now featured in the Realtor Store as agents and brokers look to save time with AI

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents has remained a top-selling real estate sales book on Amazon since its release in early October and is now featured in the Realtor Store, the official bookstore of the National Association of REALTORS (NAR).

The book is currently featured among the top new books on the Realtor Store’s main books page, selected for prominent visibility during NAR’s holiday promotion. Realtor members can also receive exclusive member pricing and a limited-time holiday discount when purchasing through the Realtor Store.





“It’s an honor to have the book included and featured in the Realtor Store,” said author Kevin Hawkins, who is widely known throughout the industry as The REAL AI Guy. He notes his new book arrives at a moment when interest in artificial intelligence is surging across real estate, even as many professionals are still unsure where to begin.

According to NAR’s recent research, 32% of Realtors have not used AI tools in their business.

“Agents and brokers can quickly learn many ways to save a huge amount of time each week,” said Hawkins. “Some will use that time to grow their business. Others will use it just to take a lunch break a few times a week. Either way, this book shows agents how to save time with AI in very practical, real-world ways.”

“The REAL AI Guide was written specifically for those agents, as well as to help more tech-savvy agents using AI improve their skills. Rather than assuming technical knowledge or prior experience, the book is designed to help any agent or broker become comfortable with AI quickly, confidently and safely,” Hawkins emphasized, starting with its trademark chapter “The Seven Day AI Challenge,” which offers simple, practical ways to save agents and brokers time in everyday work tasks.

Kevin’s son, Korey Hawkins, who edited the book, is also the co-creator of their REAL AI, real estate’s most widely read weekly newsletter focused on artificial intelligence for agents and brokers. Since launching in August 2023, REAL AI has become a trusted weekly resource for thousands of professionals navigating how AI can help them. It has also recently spawned The REAL AI Podcast, a new AI-generated audio series based on the weekly newsletter.

Rather than focusing on theory, their book, newsletter, and podcast show agents how AI can fit naturally into their business while also explaining when not to use it. The book addresses common mistakes agents make by using free AI tools for their business, which can create unnecessary risk.

“Kevin has an engaging way of explaining the usefulness of AI to novice users. He’s the go-to expert in the real estate industry because of his approachable, realistic method of helping people understand how to use AI – and how not to use it,” said Michelle Lerner, an award-winning journalist whose work has appeared in USA Today, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and MSN.

Jeff Ostrowski, a reporter at Bankrate and former Palm Beach Post real estate journalist, added, “I know he’s on top of the latest developments in AI. As a former loan officer, he understands mortgages and real estate. And as an AI enthusiast, he helps guide non-experts like me through the rapid changes in this crucial sector.”

Hawkins is well known in the industry for his focus on safe and responsible AI use by agents in brokers. In February, he will appear on stage at Inman Connect New York 2026 as a panelist on AI Without the Risk, a session focused on helping the industry adopt AI while avoiding unintended consequences.





The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents is available as a paperback ($19.95) for the fastest delivery or a Kindle ($9.95) edition at a.co/d/dttrhZl. Hawkins added, “It makes a smart stocking stuffer for real estate agents and brokers: one that can help them save time every single day.”

About the Author

Kevin Hawkins is editor and co-founder of REAL AI, real estate’s first weekly AI newsletter, and a partner with real estate’s leading consulting firm, WAV Group. He has written more articles on AI and real estate than anyone in the industry.

Note: REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media Contact:

Korey Hawkins | korey@wavgroup.com

(206) 619-5058

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f96431f1-bc10-4e38-9d64-f82dd03df033

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e3e270-8d91-4568-90d0-fba360645a61