NAFA Unveils Fleet Safety Awards to Recognize Outstanding Safety Initiatives in Public and Corporate Fleets

Edison, NJ, USA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry’s largest membership association, proudly announces the introduction of its Fleet Safety Awards, which will recognize operations that exemplify a safety-first culture within government and commercial fleets in North America.

The Fleet Safety Awards joins the umbrella of recognition programs under the 100 Best brand. Alongside the Green Fleet Awards, the Fleet Safety Awards also build on NAFA’s commitment to a fleet industry where every driver, vehicle, and stakeholder is aligned in the mission to make it home safe, every day.

“Safety is one of NAFA’s core focus areas and we want to honor organizations for their work and provide the entire industry with great examples of best safety practices,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. “By ranking fleets according to their safety performance, the program not only highlights best practices but also encourages industry-wide improvements and sets benchmarks for safety excellence.”

The awards, which are open to all corporate and government fleets, will be judged based on safety criteria developed and reviewed by a task force of fleet professionals to ensure all winners represent industry priorities and best practices. All submissions will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts who bring a well-rounded and informed perspective to the review process.

Applications for the 2026 Fleet Safety Awards will open in March. Winners will be announced during the Safety Symposium, scheduled to take place at the 2026 Fleet Forward Conference in October 2026.

For more information about the Fleet Safety Awards, please visit https://www.nafa.org/awards/fleet-safety-awards/.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org, and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.





