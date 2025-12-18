Trawick International Successfully Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Audits, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a global provider of travel and health insurance solutions, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to security, compliance, and operational excellence.

The independent audits validate that Trawick International’s controls and systems meet industry-leading standards for data protection, financial integrity, and risk management. The reports reflect a highly mature and well-governed control environment, with only two minor exceptions noted, underscoring the strength and effectiveness of the company’s information security and compliance programs.

The SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II reports apply to Trawick International and its applicable operating entities within the Trawick Holdings organization, covering systems and processes that support customer data, financial operations, and core business functions.

“Achieving a SOC 2 Type II certification is more than a compliance milestone — it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to security, trust, and operational excellence,” said Rusty Abston, Chief Information Security Officer at Trawick International. “This success reflects the dedication of our team and reinforces our promise to safeguard our clients’ data with the highest standards.”

Completion of SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits provides third-party assurance that Trawick International’s internal controls are designed and operating effectively over time. This achievement delivers meaningful benefits to customers and partners, including:

Increased Trust and Transparency through independent validation of security and compliance controls

Reduced Due Diligence Burden for enterprise and regulated-industry clients

Stronger Operational Governance supported by mature risk management practices

Scalability for Global Growth, meeting international security and regulatory expectations

This achievement directly benefits Trawick International’s customers by providing independent assurance that their personal, financial, and health-related data is protected by robust, well-governed security controls. The SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II reports confirm that systems supporting customer data, claims processing, and financial operations are designed and operating effectively over time — reinforcing safety, reliability, and trust at every stage of the customer experience.

For customers and partners, these certifications help simplify vendor due diligence, reduce risk, and provide confidence that Trawick International meets the security and compliance expectations required by regulated industries and global markets.

“This milestone reflects how far we’ve come as an organization and where we’re headed,” added Daryl Trawick, President & CEO of Trawick Holdings. “As we continue to scale globally, these certifications reinforce our position as a trusted partner for travelers, students, enterprises, and partners worldwide.”

Trawick International will continue to invest in its information security, governance, and compliance programs as part of its long-term strategy to support innovation, customer confidence, and global expansion.

For more information about Trawick International and its security and compliance practices, visit www.trawickinternational.com.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com and trawickholdings.com .