TYPHON Machinery Named eBay Exporter of the Year 2025, Cementing Its Leadership in Global Compact Equipment

Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYPHON Machinery, a global manufacturer and exporter of compact construction and material-handling equipment, has been named Exporter of the Year 2025 in the Business & Industrials category by eBay.com, recognizing its exceptional performance in cross-border trade and rapid growth in international markets.





The award was presented at eBay’s Exporter of the Year Awards ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 17 December 2025, highlighting TYPHON Machinery’s ability to scale globally through e-commerce while maintaining product quality, operational excellence, and customer trust in one of the platform’s most competitive segments.

As global demand for compact, cost-efficient machinery continues to rise, driven by infrastructure development, urban construction, and small-to-mid-scale contractors, buyers are increasingly turning to online marketplaces for reliable equipment. TYPHON Machinery has emerged as a category leader by offering high-performance mini excavators, skid steer loaders, wheel loaders, electric forklifts, and compactor rollers, supported by strong logistics and technical support.

According to eBay.com U.S. sales data over the past three years, seven out of every ten new mini excavator units sold on the platform are TYPHON products, underscoring the brand’s dominance and buyer confidence in the category.

“Being recognized by eBay as Exporter of the Year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s dedication to quality and innovation,” said Dennis Tan, Representative at TYPHON Machinery. “From engineering to logistics and after-sales support, our focus has always been on delivering reliable machinery that customers around the world can depend on.”

eBay officials praised TYPHON Machinery for its strategic use of digital commerce and consistent international growth.

With a growing footprint in the United States and other international markets, TYPHON Machinery continues to invest in product development, supply chain efficiency, and customer support. The Exporter of the Year 2025 award marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for compact and heavy equipment worldwide.

About TYPHON Machinery

TYPHON Machinery is a global provider of compact construction and material-handling equipment, specializing in the design, assembly, and distribution of mini excavators, skid steer loaders, wheel loaders, electric forklifts, and compactor rollers. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, TYPHON Machinery serves contractors, distributors, and industrial customers across international markets with reliable machines designed for performance and efficiency.