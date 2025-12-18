Global $87.7 Billion Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market Outlook, 2032: Regulatory Shifts, Supply Chain Investments, Emerging Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As stakeholders across the mobility sector pursue sustainability, the electric vehicles battery recycling market is quickly gaining prominence, driven by regulatory, economic, and technological imperatives. Senior decision-makers require actionable insights to navigate evolving policy, emerging partnerships, and investment priorities.

Market Snapshot: Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market

The electric vehicles battery recycling market expanded from USD 21.55 billion in 2024 to USD 25.37 billion in 2025 and is forecast to sustain a 19.17% CAGR, targeting USD 87.71 billion by 2032. This robust growth highlights rapid electrification, heightened resource recovery needs, and intensifying efforts to close material loops as key industry drivers. Senior executives are adjusting business strategies to align with evolving regulations and supply chain demands while leveraging advancements for operational agility.

Scope & Segmentation

This comprehensive research examines the electric vehicles battery recycling market across technologies, business models, and regional landscapes. Major segmentation pillars include:

Battery Type: Covers lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and nickel-metal hydride batteries, each presenting distinct recycling challenges and value propositions.

Covers lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and nickel-metal hydride batteries, each presenting distinct recycling challenges and value propositions. Recycling Process: Evaluates direct recycling, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgical processes for material recovery efficiency and environmental impact.

Evaluates direct recycling, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgical processes for material recovery efficiency and environmental impact. Source: Distinguishes between end-of-life batteries and production scrap, with each origin affecting collection, processing, and investment dynamics.

Distinguishes between end-of-life batteries and production scrap, with each origin affecting collection, processing, and investment dynamics. End-User: Profiles automobile manufacturers, battery producers, dismantlers & scrap yards, and dedicated recycling firms collaborating for closed-loop solutions and supply security.

Profiles automobile manufacturers, battery producers, dismantlers & scrap yards, and dedicated recycling firms collaborating for closed-loop solutions and supply security. Vehicle Type: Assesses commercial and passenger electric vehicles, reflecting variations in battery scale, collection logistics, and service models.

Assesses commercial and passenger electric vehicles, reflecting variations in battery scale, collection logistics, and service models. Regional Analysis: Spans the Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, emphasizing distinct market catalysts, policy settings, and infrastructure readiness across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Spans the Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, emphasizing distinct market catalysts, policy settings, and infrastructure readiness across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. Leading Companies: Tracks innovation from firms such as American Battery Technology Company, Li-Cycle Corp., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, and Umicore N.V., complemented by entries from organizations like Aqua Metals, GEM Co., Ltd., Neometals Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Limited.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Battery recycling has transitioned from a compliance obligation to a core strategy, supporting supply chain resilience and sustainable growth.

Collaborative alliances among automakers, recyclers, and chemical companies are critical to overcoming raw material scarcity and improving recovery efficiency.

Regulatory developments, particularly regarding extended producer responsibility and carbon border measures, are directly influencing capital flows and facility siting.

Advancements in hydrometallurgical and direct recycling technologies are reshaping material recovery, reducing energy use and enabling selective extraction of valuable metals.

Regional variations require tailored approaches; while the Americas focus on domestic integration, Europe prioritizes regulatory compliance, and Asia-Pacific drives rapid capacity scale-up and process innovation.

Emerging digital platforms and data analytics are enhancing traceability, supply assurance, and real-time compliance monitoring throughout the battery lifecycle.

Why This Report Matters

Enables decision-makers to anticipate regulatory shifts, optimize supply chain investments, and capture emerging opportunities through actionable insights.

Facilitates cross-sector collaboration and technology selection for competitive differentiation in a dynamic recycling environment.

Equips organizations with clear visibility on major players, innovation pathways, and region-specific growth drivers to inform robust strategic planning.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $87.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Advancements in hydrometallurgical techniques to recover high-purity nickel and cobalt

Emergence of gigafactories dedicated to recycling and refining end-of-life electric vehicle batteries

Scaling up closed-loop battery recycling processes to minimize raw material imports

Integrating blockchain for transparent supply chains in lithium-ion battery recycling

Collaborations between automakers and recyclers for end-of-life battery second-life applications

Development of modular battery disassembly robots to streamline recycling operations

Implementation of regulatory frameworks mandating minimum recycled content in new EV batteries

Investment in direct cathode recycling methods to reduce energy consumption and waste

Strategic partnerships to build regional battery collection networks for efficient material recovery

Adoption of AI-driven sorting and grading systems to optimize recycled battery material yields

The companies profiled in this Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling market report include:

ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH

Akkuser Oy

American Battery Technology Company by Komatsu Ltd.

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd.

Batrec Industrie AG

Battery Recyclers of America

Cirba Solutions by Battery Solutions, LLC

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Duesenfeld GmbH

Ecobat, LLC

Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd. by Lithium Australia NL

F & R Cawley Ltd. by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery

Fortum Corporation

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

GEM Co., Ltd.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Technologies

Neometals Ltd.

OnTo Technology LLC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

SMCI Group

Stena Metall Group

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Limited

TES Group by SK Ecoplant

Umicore N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

