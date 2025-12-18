NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leader in procurement and finance AI , today announced it has been named Silver Winner for Company of the Year –– AI in the Best in Biz Awards 2025. The award recognizes Order.co’s ability to cut procurement costs by 5-10% and eliminate hours of repetitive manual work with AI.

Best in Biz Awards winners are determined by independent judging panels from major media outlets, with the 2025 panel, including contributors from Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, Forbes, New York Times, and Wired.

"Procurement can be a fragmented, complicated, and time-consuming process, especially for fast-scaling companies,” Best in Biz Awards judges remarked. “Order.co brings much-needed order into the chaos with its centralized and simplified solution, which automates procurement transactions while offering actionable data to make smarter decisions along the way."

Order.co’s award-winning AI capabilities include:

AI Command Center : Suite of specialized agents that automate core procurement and finance tasks.

: Suite of specialized agents that automate core procurement and finance tasks. Tracking AI: Consolidation of all order and shipping updates.

Consolidation of all order and shipping updates. Intelligent purchasing automation: Autonomous PO generation, order placement, and fulfillment.





"This recognition from Best in Biz Awards energizes us to push even further," said Zach Garippa, CEO of Order.co. "We’re building the next wave of personalized AI agents that will anticipate purchasing needs, optimize vendor relationships, securely remit payment, and give teams even more financial control. We’ve already proven that AI trained on real data can deliver measurable results, and we can’t wait for more businesses to see those results in 2026.”

Looking ahead, Order.co’s partnership with phData and AWS will deliver complete B2B agentic fulfillment across select vendors. Each new launch empowers growing businesses to scale with clarity, compliance, and confidence.

For the full list of Best in Biz Awards 2025 winners, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI procurement and finance automation software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of purchase order and AP automation.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in NYC, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, and 645 Ventures. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and control spend. To learn more, visit order.co .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious national and global awards. It remains the only independent business awards program judged only by well-known writers and editors from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com .

