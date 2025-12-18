Tactical Gun Tape for Enhanced Firearm Grip, Cable Management, and Control

Manhattan, Montana, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedar Mill Fine Firearms announced the availability of its Tactical Gun Tape, a firearm grip tape designed to improve handling, support better control, and provide a practical, low profile wrap for common contact points. Built for range and field use, this tactical tape is intended for shooters who want a more secure feel and cleaner cable routing without permanent modifications.





Cedar Mill Fine Firearms Tactical Gun Tape

Cedar Mill Fine Firearms developed Tactical Gun Tape to help enhance firearm grip on areas such as handguards and charging handles, while also supporting rifle cable management by helping secure cables and reduce movement. The tape features a matte, non-reflective finish intended to reduce glare and keep a discreet appearance during training and outdoor use. It is also designed for wet or variable conditions, with water-resistant performance aimed at maintaining traction and comfort when environments change.

Designed for convenience, the Tactical Gun Tape can be torn lengthwise or widthwise for quick application, helping users wrap gear in minutes and adjust placement as needed. Cedar Mill Fine Firearms notes that the tape is designed to remove cleanly when it is time to re-wrap or refresh a setup, keeping changes simple for ongoing maintenance. The company also highlights comfort-focused use, describing cushioning properties intended to help reduce irritation and hand fatigue during longer sessions on the range.

Key product highlights include:

Tactical gun tape for enhanced firearm grip and improved control

Rifle cable management support to help secure cables

Added grip for charging handles and other touchpoints

Matte, non-reflective finish for low glare handling

Water-resistant performance for wet conditions

Easy tear application and clean removal for quick setup changes

Multiple configurations available, including 2-pack and 4-pack options

“Our goal was to create tactical gun tape that is practical, comfortable, and easy to apply,” said a company representative. “Whether it is range time, field use, or cable management, this is a straightforward upgrade you can set up quickly and adjust as needed.”

Availability: Cedar Mill Fine Firearms Tactical Gun Tape is available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BGMGWML6

About Cedar Mill Fine Firearms



Cedar Mill Firearms designs and manufactures protective gun cases and locks built for durability, weather resistance, and dependable performance. The company's mission is to deliver practical, long-lasting protection for firearms in the field and during transport.

Press inquiries

Cedar Mill Fine Firearms

https://cedarmillfirearms.com/

Media Relations

sales@cedarmillfirearms.com

406-282-1647

Cedar Mill Fine Firearms

3565 Veltcamp Rd

Manhattan, MT 59741