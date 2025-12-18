The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation Awards Record $90,000 in Scholarships

Washington, D.C., USA, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initiative Expands Access to Career Opportunities and Strengthens the Industry’s Talent Pipeline

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to expanding the pipeline of qualified applicants within the surety and fidelity industry, has awarded a record $90,000 in scholarships to thirty-one students through its Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program. Established in 2003, the program supports individuals from a variety of backgrounds, helping develop the next generation of industry leaders.

Each recipient received a $2,500 scholarship, with five students earning an additional $5,000 award for accepting full-time positions with SFAA member companies—the largest total scholarship distribution in the Foundation’s history.

“The Foundation’s Board of Trustees is proud to support these students as they take the next step in their academic and professional journeys,” said Larry Taylor, president of the SFAA Foundation and Merchants Bonding Company. “Their achievements underscore the strength of this program in developing talented individuals who bring new perspectives and skills to the surety and fidelity industry.”

“These students embody the future of our industry,” added Ryan Work, SFAA president and CEO. “By expanding access to meaningful career opportunities, the Foundation and our member companies are helping to cultivate a workforce that continues to grow, evolve and contribute the broad perspectives that strengthen our industry.”

The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program scholarship recipients are as follows:

· Priyanka Saini, University of Maryland, Allianz Trade

· Momin Khan, Lewis University, CNA

· Zoe Broomhall, University of South Florida, IAT

· Maria Gomez Lozano, California State University Northridge, Liberty Mutual Group

· William Rau, Saint Joseph's University, Liberty Mutual Group

· Shoshana, Zuck, University of Maryland, Liberty Mutual Group

· Daniel Perez, Western Kentucky University, Liberty Mutual Group

· Lawson DeWeerdt, University of Iowa, Merchants Bonding Company

· Michael Skemp, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

· Hayden Huntley, University of Iowa, Merchants Bonding Company

· Hannah Kehoe, University of Iowa, Merchants Bonding Company

· Sydnee Theis, Grand Canyon University, Merchants Bonding Company

· Caleb Helgeson, Iowa State University, Merchants Bonding Company

· Anna Pietsch, University of Iowa, Merchants Bonding Company

· Benjamin Denly, Drake University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

· Mason Song, Ohio State University, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

· Nathan Brooks, Texas A&M University, Sompo

· Anson Davis, University of Kansas, The Hartford

· Jack Fortner, University of Arkansas, The Hartford

· Julia Vice, University of Maryland, The Hartford

· Jack Bourbeau, Michigan State University, The Hartford

· Sarah Guzman, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

· Laila Todd, Michigan State University, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

· Gabriela Urbanowicz, University of Massachusetts, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

· Autumn Wolny, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Westfield Insurance

· Lily Haynes, Case Western Reserve University, Westfield Insurance

The Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program recipients who have accepted full-time positions are as follows:

· Bryan Lee, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

· Abigail Lawton, Liberty Mutual Insurance

· Kareena Katriyar, Nationwide Mutual Insurance

· Grace Long, Nationwide Mutual Insurance

· Jessline Ramos, Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance

For information on the Surety and Fidelity Intern and Scholarship Program or to make a contribution, please visit www.surety.org

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America Foundation (SFAA Foundation) Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was established to expand the pipeline of qualified applicants and increase access to career opportunities within the surety and fidelity industry. SFAA, along with its member companies, recognizes the value of a workplace where all individuals have an opportunity to participate and succeed. By broadening access to individuals with a variety of experiences and backgrounds, the industry creates the next generation of industry leaders.

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association representing all surety and fidelity industry segments. We promote the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections through advocacy, outreach, promotion, and education. The more than 425 member companies write 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states, and state insurance departments have designated it as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience. www.surety.org

