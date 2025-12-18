CoeFont Launches AI-Powered Interpreter to Break Language Barriers for Global Teams

TOKYO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoeFont, a leader in AI-driven communication solutions, launched the CoeFont Interpreter, an innovative AI-powered tool for simultaneous interpretation that enables seamless, real-time collaboration for international teams.

For any company expanding globally, the "language barrier" is more than just a hurdle, it is often a ceiling on growth. In the era of remote work, cross-border teams are common, yet true collaboration is frequently stalled by the inability to communicate nuance in real-time.

While text-based translation tools have existed for years, they often fail to capture the context of live business discussions. This leaves companies relying on human interpreters, a solution that is often prohibitively expensive, logistically difficult to schedule, and prone to creating bottlenecks.

CoeFont Interpreter has emerged as a solution to this deadlock, offering AI-powered simultaneous interpretation that allows remote teams to communicate naturally, cost-effectively, and without the lag of traditional translation methods.

How CoeFont Works for International Teams

Unlike standard text-to-speech tools or basic meeting captions, CoeFont focuses on the flow of conversation. It acts as a real-time bridge, listening to speech in one language and instantly delivering it in another with high accuracy.

For remote international teams, this shifts the dynamic from "waiting for translation" to "having a conversation." Key advantages include:

24/7 Availability: It eliminates the need to schedule human interpreters for late-night or early-morning calls across time zones.

It eliminates the need to schedule human interpreters for late-night or early-morning calls across time zones. Context Awareness: Unlike basic translation bots, it handles the context of business dialogue better than competitors, reducing the "broken telephone" effect.

Unlike basic translation bots, it handles the context of business dialogue better than competitors, reducing the "broken telephone" effect. Cost Efficiency: Operating at a fraction of the cost of human consultants, it democratizes access to high-quality interpretation for internal meetings and daily stand-ups.



Case Study: Manhattan Associates

The impact of this technology is best illustrated by Manhattan Associates, a US-based SaaS leader providing supply chain solutions. Their Japanese subsidiary faced a critical talent shortage that threatened their operational efficiency.

The "Unicorn" Talent Problem

Naohide Takatani, Representative Director of Manhattan Associates K.K., faced a dilemma common in specialized SaaS industries: finding "unicorn" talent. He needed employees who were not only bilingual in Japanese and English but also possessed deep expertise in supply chain logistics.

"Securing talent that meets both requirements is nearly impossible," Takatani explained. Even when bilingual staff were hired, they often lacked the specific industry experience required to handle complex client needs. Conversely, the company had a wealth of global logistics experts in their US and European offices, but they couldn't speak Japanese.

This created a silo where global expertise couldn't be leveraged in the local market.

The "Bridge" Burnout

Before adopting AI, the company relied on hiring spot interpreters or forcing bilingual employees to act as "bridges." This led to significant issues:

High Costs: External interpreters were expensive and billed by the hour. Inefficiency: Meetings dragged on as participants waited for translations. Employee Burnout: Bilingual employees acting as informal interpreters often felt like "punching bags," absorbing frustration from both sides of the conversation when discussions got heated.



"We tried DeepL and Microsoft Teams translation," Takatani noted, "but for live, nuanced business dialogue, they simply weren't accurate enough."

The CoeFont Solution

Manhattan Associates implemented CoeFont Interpreter in late 2025. The results were immediate.

1. Direct Relationships, No Middleman The most significant change was the removal of the "bridge" role. "Interpreters became unnecessary," Takatani stated. "We no longer wait for translations. Meeting times have been cut to a fraction of what they were."

Masahiro Sawada, Marketing Manager, highlighted the qualitative shift: "We can now speak directly with clients and overseas members. We can convey the temperature and nuance of our words without a filter. It allows us to build direct relationships rather than indirect ones."

2. Unlocking Global Resources The tool allowed the Japanese team to instantly tap into the company's global talent pool. "We can now assign a Product Manager from overseas who handles multiple projects to a Japanese case without needing a dedicated translator," Takatani said. "It allows us to utilize global know-how efficiently."

3. Consistency and Cost The AI provided a consistent quality of translation that didn't fluctuate based on human fatigue or scheduling. At roughly 5,000 JPY (approx. $35) per hour, the cost was negligible compared to human interpretation, allowing the team to use it freely for internal syncs and late-night calls with the US HQ.

The Future of Cross-Border Collaboration

Manhattan Associates is now looking to expand the use of CoeFont beyond internal meetings to external marketing events.

"Organizing events with foreign speakers used to be a logistical nightmare involving expensive simultaneous interpreters who sometimes quit mid-event due to technical difficulty," Sawada recalled. "With AI, we can solve that instantly."

For foreign-affiliated companies and remote teams, the lesson is clear: The technology to bypass the language barrier is no longer science fiction. It is here, and it is reshaping how global business gets done.

CoeFont - https://coefont.cloud/cir/en

Download the app - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/coefont-interpreter/id6749563379

pr@coefont.com

Media Contact Information

CoeFont PR Team - Tinatin Beradze

tinatin.beradze@coefont.com