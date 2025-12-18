Motorhome & Campervan Rental Market to Grow by $700 Million During 2025-2032 to Reach $1.87 Billion - Surge in Experiential Travel Packages Combining Campervan Rentals with Curated Outdoor Adventure Itineraries

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorhome & Campervan Rental Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motorhome and campervan rental market offers companies significant growth potential through digital transformation, targeted customer strategies, and a forward-thinking approach. Senior leaders can leverage market insights to build resilience and sustain a competitive edge in this evolving travel sector.

Market Snapshot: Motorhome and Campervan Rental Market Growth & Outlook

The global motorhome and campervan rental market expanded from USD 1.09 billion in 2024 to USD 1.17 billion in 2025, with forecasts indicating a compound annual growth rate of 6.97% and a projected market value of USD 1.87 billion by 2032. This continued growth is fueled by strong demand for flexible travel options, provider innovation, and the emergence of new customer groups. The adoption of digital booking platforms, tailored user experiences, and expanded regional footprints are creating favorable conditions for operators to achieve operational efficiency and implement international strategies with impact.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Industry Overview

The sector includes a variety of campervans-such as pop-top, transporter, and van conversion models-and motorhomes across Classes A, B, and C. These meet requirements for short stays as well as extended trips. Rental Duration: Offerings include daily, weekly, or monthly rental terms, accommodating clients from occasional leisure users to those who need vehicles for longer periods, including business projects and special events.

Multiple booking pathways are available: direct offline, agencies, online portals, and third-party travel sites. This broadens visibility and enhances the efficiency of the rental process. Customer Type: Both commercial clients-such as event organizers and executive transport services-and leisure users like families and solo travelers play a key role in shaping fleet composition and service levels.

Fleets include diesel, electric, and gas vehicles. This diversity ensures operational flexibility and addresses rising demand for eco-friendly options. Price Tier: Providers cater to a broad customer base, offering economy models as well as high-end luxury vehicles to fit different budgets and preferences.

Options span compact two-person vehicles to larger group formats, supporting a wide array of rental needs. Rental Purpose: Vehicles serve various functions, including business and leisure travel, corporate events, entertainment, and sports gatherings, often with specialized amenities tailored to client requirements.

Market activity spans the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Notable growth markets include the US, Germany, Australia, Japan, Brazil, China, and India, reflecting shifting traveler preferences and regional trends. Leading Companies: Key players such as Cruise America, Apollo Tourism & Leisure, El Monte RV, RVshare, Outdoorsy, McRent, Britz, Maui Motorhomes, JUCY Rentals, and Indie Campers drive innovation and set new standards in technology and operations.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Accelerating digital transformation empowers seamless mobile bookings, enhances customer interactions, and enables fast responses to client needs across all platforms.

Expanding fleets with electric and alternative-fuel vehicles helps organizations meet sustainability requirements and appeals to environmentally conscious renters, fostering long-term viability.

Proactively engaging with supply chain partners and regulatory bodies equips market participants to adapt to compliance shifts and support service continuity.

Adopting flexible service models, including peer-to-peer and subscription-based rentals, broadens utilization and attracts new market segments with evolving needs.

Investments in telematics, advanced safety features, and tailored insurance offerings strengthen trust and ensure regulatory alignment in fleet management.

Targeted marketing through social media and user-generated content diversifies acquisition strategies and clarifies the market position to a wider audience.

Why This Report Matters

Enables senior leaders to benchmark digital integration, strengthen fleet operations, and guide market entry or expansion decisions across global regions.

Delivers actionable intelligence to manage regulatory and tariff challenges, supporting effective technology adoption and minimizing risk during operational changes.

Provides focused insights to boost planning flexibility and target new opportunities as the motorhome and campervan rental market evolves.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Growing demand for contactless pickup and digital check-in/out experiences in rental processes

Increased popularity of eco-friendly and electric campervans among younger travelers seeking sustainable road trips

Rising integration of advanced telematics and IoT-based vehicle monitoring systems across rental fleets

Expansion of subscription-based campervan access models tailored to digital nomads and city dwellers

Surge in experiential travel packages combining campervan rentals with curated outdoor adventure itineraries

Adoption of dynamic pricing and yield management algorithms to optimize rental revenues in peak seasons

Strategic partnerships between rental agencies and campgrounds enabling seamless booking and camping experiences

Development of mobile apps offering end-to-end trip planning including route guidance and site reservations

Growing consumer preference for customizable rental add-ons like bike racks and outdoor cooking equipment kits

Increasing emphasis on health and hygiene protocols in vehicle sanitation following pandemic-related concerns

The companies profiled in this Motorhome & Campervan Rental market report include:

Cruise America, Inc.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Limited

El Monte RV, LLC

Outdoorsy, Inc.

RVshare, LLC

McRent GmbH

Britz Pty Ltd

Maui Motorhomes Pty Ltd

JUCY Rentals Ltd

Indie Campers S.A.

