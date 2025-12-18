KryptoByte To Launch £3.5M Security Token Offering to Drive the Digital Economy in Europe

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KryptoByte , an energy-to-compute infrastructure company, will launch a Security Token Offering (STO) of £3.5 million on a UK based platform. This capital will unlock stranded natural gas in the UK and Europe and convert it into high-value digital assets.

The company is led by entrepreneurs Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams who have successfully monetised stranded energy resources, including an early-stage natural gas project that was subsequently sold to Shell. Overall, KryptoByte addresses the energy security shortfall in Western Europe and provides digital investors with institutional-grade opportunities through tokenisation.

Driving the Digital Economy in Europe

"The emergence of the digital economy in the UK can unlock so much economic potential that is currently stymied by dysfunctional traditional capital markets that no longer embrace innovation," explains KryptoByte's founder, Sachin Oza. "KryptoByte is leading the end-to-end digital revolution in the UK, creating digital asset value through sourcing funding from digital capital markets."

The weak energy security of Western Europe inhibits its development of its digital economy. As a result, energy-intensive industries like data centres, and AI, find it harder to get access to power where it is shared between domestic and industrial requirements. By contrast, KryptoByte alleviates this by harnessing indigenous pockets of stranded energy, transforming them into the power that enables digital growth.

The Reverse Innovative Approach

What sets KryptoByte apart is its innovative strategy: "We are showing that energy-hungry sectors like data centres, and AI can be developed if you look at the problem in reverse," Sachin states. "Secure the stranded energy first and then devise the digital solution around that asset. In the UK, we have been one of the first companies using this approach to marry the highly conservative traditional energy sector with the growing digital economy."

KryptoByte has identified UK natural gas assets that lack a traditional route to market. The company's initial development is to procure cheap natural gas contracts and, alongside its partnership with 360 Energy, convert them to on-site electricity, to provide the energy for high end computer processing.

Concrete Assets and Proven Leadership

KryptoByte's co-founder, Sachin Oza, with over 15 years of experience in fund management and traditional energy sectors, brings strong leadership to the company. One of his notable achievements was the financing of an early-stage natural gas project that was later acquired by Shell, which today improves domestic energy production in the United Kingdom - a compelling example of the identification and monetisation of previously stranded energy assets.

The company's initial assets will include:

United Kingdom Operations: Contractual agreement with a United Kingdom onshore natural gas operator where KryptoByte provides capital to produce the gas in exchange for the right to purchase the gas at a discounted rate, with options to do the same at two additional nearby wells on similar terms.

How KryptoByte is Pioneering Digital Asset backed Energy Solutions in the UK

"The UK market has been skeptical on business that embrace the digital economy. The reception to tokenisation here among traditional capital market participants is often one of ridicule," Sachin notes. "Against this reception, it was challenging to know how we would be able to launch the KryptoByte business. By pivoting away from traditional capital markets, and by sourcing much of the expertise that was needed from outside the UK and Europe, we began to create a pathway forward. More recently, we received a much warmer response to capital raising through the STO route from platforms and exchanges that shared the excitement of our vision."

£3.5M STO: Investment Opportunity for Digital Asset Investors

KryptoByte will be raising funds through its STO, with a total of £3.5 million aimed at activating natural gas assets and launching the rollout of digital infrastructure. As a digital infrastructure provider, KryptoByte's capital structure is reflective of the execution of a digital strategy, which will allow accredited and sophisticated investors the opportunity to participate in institutional-grade projects generally reserved for institutional capital.

The STO will target digital investors in the UK and Europe, particularly those active in tokenisation, STOs, Web3, DeFi, and blockchain technologies, as well as seed, venture capital, and angel investors seeking exposure to Real World Asset (RWA) opportunities.

This initial raise will validate KryptoByte's off-grid-to-digital-asset model, thereby paving the way for scaling into High-Performance AI Data Centres.

Strategic Vision

"My hopes are that KryptoByte's approach will help the UK and Europe turn the aspirational hopes of being leaders in the digital economy into a reality, marrying innovative development and capital solutions," Sachin concludes.

KryptoByte is positioning itself as an early mover in the European digital asset space, following the blueprint used by operators in the United States while offering token holders access to Europe's pioneering force in the energy-to-compute sector.

About KryptoByte

KryptoByte transforms stranded energy resources into high-value digital assets. The company sees further opportunities to establish data centres at locations across the UK, Europe, and globally. KryptoByte will be an early mover in the European digital asset space.

Contact

Name: Sachin Oza

Email: sachin.oza@kryptobyte.co.uk

Website: https://kryptobyte.co.uk/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kryptobyte-limited



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a9eb466-81e7-4ef7-bf36-eb76af5cf342