Multitude Capital Oyj: Disclosure of the Home Member State

MULTITUDE CAPITAL OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 December 2025 at 17:30 (EET), Choice of the Home Member State

Helsinki, 18 December 2025 – Multitude Capital Oyj (the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, announces that the Company has chosen Finland as its home Member State for the purposes of Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012) chapter 7 section 3 in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group’s funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group’s operations.

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 264 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com



