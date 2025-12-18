Vow ASA: Covenant waiver obtained

Oslo, 18 December 2025: Reference is made to note 5 in Vow ASA's (the "Company") interim report for Q3 2025 and the cautionary note regarding the risk that the Company will be in breach of its rolling 12-month NIBD/EBITDA ratio covenant requirements for the next quarters, and that the Company is in close and constructive dialog with DNB in this respect. The Company has today obtained a formal waiver from DNB for the reporting period ending on 31 December 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 992 93 826

Email: cecilie.hekneby@vowasa.com

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries. Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda. Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).