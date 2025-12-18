ZenaTech Launches Q1 2026 Opening of the Zena AI Baton Rouge R&D Center, Supporting U.S. Defense, DARPA, Federal AI, and Quantum Computing Initiatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, provides an update on its previously announced Zena AI division Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Research and Development (R&D) Center and launches the opening planned for the first quarter of 2026.

The Zena AI R&D center will support U.S. Department of War (DoW), DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and federal agency requirements through the development of secure, defense-oriented artificial intelligence systems enhanced by quantum computing research. The facility will focus on mission-critical research areas including AI-driven decision-support systems, autonomous and semi-autonomous intelligence architectures, advanced sensor and data fusion, secure edge intelligence, and quantum-enhanced optimization and modeling.

“Launching a Q1 2026 opening reflects the progress we are making toward building a dedicated, U.S.-based research hub aligned with national defense priorities while strengthening our capacity and skillsets needed for accelerated development of future-ready ZenaDrone solutions,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech. “The center is designed to support defense, intelligence, and federal agencies with high-assurance AI and emerging quantum-enabled capabilities developed within the United States.”

The Batan Rouge facility will bring together a multidisciplinary team of AI software engineers, data scientists, systems engineers, and drone technology specialists, helping to grow Louisiana’s technology workforce through high-skilled roles, enhanced university partnerships, and deeper collaboration with defense organizations. Research will support a broad range of defense and homeland security applications, including autonomous navigation, multi-drone and fleet coordination, real-time decision-support models, and intuitive control interfaces such as app- or voice-directed operational commands.

The Baton Rouge center will also contribute to development of Eagle Eye, an initiative integrating AI drones, historical and real-time data, and quantum computing to deliver predictive insights, accelerated decision-making, and optimized battlefield performance. These initiatives are aligned with the White House’s AI Action Plan and the three Executive Orders issued on July 23, 2025, which prioritize domestic AI innovation, infrastructure development, and deployment of ideologically neutral AI technologies.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US and global DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

