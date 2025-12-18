Semiconductor Wafer Polishing & Grinding Equipment Market to Grow by $277 Million During 2025-2032: Tech Advances and Sustainable Practices Drive Growth

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Wafer Polishing & Grinding Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Semiconductor Wafer Polishing & Grinding Equipment Market grew from USD 582.82 million in 2024 to USD 612.25 million in 2025. It is expected to continue its upward trajectory at a CAGR of 5.44%, ultimately reaching USD 890.64 million by 2032. This strong performance reflects increasing demand for advanced substrate preparation and precision-finishing solutions required by high-performance logic and memory device production across global regions.

Scope & Segmentation

This research provides in-depth analysis and forecasts for the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment sector, encompassing the following dimensions:

Equipment Type: Grinding equipment; polishing equipment

Grinding equipment; polishing equipment Wafer Size: 200 mm wafers; 300 mm wafers; 450 mm wafers

200 mm wafers; 300 mm wafers; 450 mm wafers Application: Logic (ASICs, FPGAs, microprocessors); memory (DRAM, flash memory, Optane)

Logic (ASICs, FPGAs, microprocessors); memory (DRAM, flash memory, Optane) End-user: Foundries; integrated device manufacturers; memory manufacturers

Foundries; integrated device manufacturers; memory manufacturers Geographies Covered: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Market growth is being shaped by advances in wafer surface conditioning technologies, notably the integration of real-time sensor arrays and process automation.

Regional specialization drives innovation, with the Americas emphasizing advanced logic nodes, EMEA advancing sustainable processing, and Asia-Pacific leading in manufacturing scale and service speed.

Sustainable manufacturing practices are gaining traction, with the adoption of eco-friendly consumables and water-recycling modules supporting both regulatory and operational goals.

Equipment suppliers are leveraging digital tools, such as digital twin simulations and predictive maintenance, to boost yield and optimize process control.

Collaborations among OEMs, chemical suppliers, and major foundries are fostering rapid, application-specific toolset development and strengthening supplier-customer integration.

Service excellence through global field support networks and rapid spare distribution is increasingly a competitive differentiator in customer acquisition and retention strategies.

Why This Report Matters

Enables informed capital allocation and supply chain configuration by highlighting distinct equipment, wafer size, and regional strategy requirements.

Empowers leadership to anticipate and navigate regulatory disruptions, such as tariffs, and leverage sustainable technologies for long-term operational resilience.

Delivers actionable insights for senior stakeholders seeking to optimize competitive strategy, accelerate qualification cycles, and drive yield improvements.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $612.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $890.64 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



AI-driven predictive maintenance algorithms reducing downtime in wafer polishing and grinding equipment

Real-time in-situ metrology integration enabling sub-nanometer planarization precision in CMP processes

Sustainable slurry recycling systems minimizing chemical waste and operational costs in wafer polishing

Adoption of diamond abrasive technologies enhancing removal rates and surface quality for advanced nodes

Industry 4.0 automation platforms enabling closed-loop control and remote monitoring of wafer grinding operations

Advanced thin-wafer handling solutions preventing breakage during ultra-thin substrate grinding and polishing

Collaborative robotic tooling for automated maintenance and tool changeover in semiconductor wafer processing

