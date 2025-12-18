21% PRMB CRASH: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Primo Brands (PRMB) Over Allegedly Concealed Merger Failure, CEO Replacement, and “Self-Inflicted” Disruptions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is alerting investors in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending securities class action lawsuit is January 12, 2026. The firm urges investors who suffered substantial losses to contact our firm now.

The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses sustained after the disclosure of an allegedly concealed severe, operational crisis following the merger of Primo Water and BlueTriton Brands. The complaint alleges that while management repeatedly assured investors that the integration was “flawless” and would accelerate growth, the alleged reality was a catastrophic failure of technology, logistics, and customer service.

The truth allegedly emerged over multiple disclosures, culminating on November 6, 2025, when Primo Brands announced a dramatic reduction in its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance and the immediate replacement of its CEO. On this news, the stock crashed 21%, erasing substantial shareholder value.

For a detailed breakdown of the fraud allegations and answers to frequently asked questions about the Primo case, visit the dedicated Hagens Berman Primo Brands (PRMB) Case Page.

“The crux of the complaint is the alleged contradiction between the company’s repeated assurances of a ‘flawless’ merger and the new CEO’s admission of ‘self-inflicted’ disruptions that crippled the ReadyRefresh delivery business,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation. “We are scrutinizing when management became aware that the foundational technology and operational integration had failed.”

Alleged Undisclosed Merger Failures

The litigation focuses on how the company’s alleged misrepresentations regarding the merger integration masked severe, undisclosed operational risks.

Misrepresentation Regarding the Integration of BlueTriton Brands: The complaint alleges Primo executives repeatedly assured investors that the merger integration was proceeding "flawlessly," would accelerate growth, and deliver substantial synergies.





Concealed Operational Reality: The complaint alleges the company failed to disclose that the accelerated integration process was causing severe technology breakdowns, supply disruptions, and massive customer service issues within its direct delivery segment.





The First Disclosure Event (August 7, 2025): The company reported weak Q2 results and reduced guidance, partially blaming "service issues," causing the stock to drop 9%.





The Final Disclosure Event (November 6, 2025): The market's misperception of Primo Brands was allegedly fully corrected when the company slashed its EBITDA guidance again and replaced its CEO. The new CEO described the issues as "self-inflicted," allegedly confirming the severity of the undisclosed operational issues. This final disclosure caused the stock to drop 21%.



Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman is a leading plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting complex securities fraud cases.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased PRMB shares during the Class Period (June 17, 2024 – Nov. 6, 2025) and suffered substantial losses due to the undisclosed merger integration failures and the subsequent management shakeup.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 12, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Primo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PRMB@hbsslaw.com.

