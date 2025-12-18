Westwood One Sports Unveils Sports Talk Lineup

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One today unveiled its new Sports Talk lineup, debuting Monday, December 29, 2025. This bold expansion delivers nonstop sports conversation, expert analysis, and fan engagement across all major platforms.

The new programming lineup features a mix of established voices and rising stars, giving listeners access to compelling content around the clock. The Jim Rome Show will remain in its prime 3 pm – 6 pm ET weekday slot, anchoring afternoons with his legendary style.

Previously announced, Drake C. Toll will lead Morning Drive from 6 am – 9 am ET, bringing energy and perspective to kick off the day. Joining the weekday roster are longtime Chicago sports radio hosts Chris Bleck & Adam Abdalla from Noon – 3 pm ET. Bleck & Abdalla’s 20-year friendship provides a natural chemistry that produces fearless takes with fun fan interaction. Westwood One Sports Night from 11 pm – 3 am ET will be hosted by Lynnell Willingham and Josh Graham. Lynnell brings undeniable energy and a tell-it-to-your-face mentality, creating spirited, opinion-packed conversations. Josh provides an intellectual point of view fueled by an insatiable curiosity that creates sports takes you won’t hear anywhere else.

As previously announced; Nick Kostos You Better You Bet will air from 9am - Noon ET and BetMGM Tonight will air live from 6 pm – 11pm ET.

“With our partners at Audacy, we’ve assembled a group of diverse and passionate sports voices committed to covering the biggest sports stories with opinions, expert analysis, and fan interaction,” said Bruce Gilbert, SVP Sports | Content & Audience. “This lineup will highlight the biggest stories and provide timely information that is fresh, fun, and fan focused.”

Westwood One Sports Programming Lineup:

6am - 9am: Drake C. Toll 9am – Noon: “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos Noon - 3pm: Bleck & Abdalla 3pm - 6pm: The Jim Rome Show 6pm - 11pm: “BetMGM Tonight” with Brad Evans and Pat Boyle 11pm - 3am: WWO Sports Tonight: Lynnell Willingham Mon-Wed; Josh Graham Wed-Fri

The weekend lineup will be announced soon, promising even more ways for listeners to stay connected to the sports world.

Westwood One Sports provides engaging, interactive, topical, real-time sports conversations centered on the day’s biggest stories and events. In addition to the slate of daily programming, Westwood One Sports maintains its longstanding unrivaled play-by-play coverage of the NFL, NCAA, and U.S. Soccer and can be heard on affiliated stations across the United States, as well as on WestwoodOneSports.com and via the Westwood One Sports app.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, US Soccer, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl—its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; U.S. Soccer; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, on Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com or download the Westwood One Sports app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.

Contact

Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One | lisa@dollcom.com