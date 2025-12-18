Doma Protocol Launches Names Marketplace on Base to Bring Over 40 Million Domains Onchain

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doma Protocol, the world’s leading DNS-compliant blockchain to tokenize the internet, today announced the launch of the Doma Names Marketplace on the Base app. Earlier this week in San Francisco, Coinbase announced the general availability of the Base app, an everything app that brings together social, trading, payments, app discovery, and earning into one place.

The Doma Names Marketplace embeds domain discovery and trading directly into the Base ecosystem, letting users browse premium domains, purchase instantly with USDC or ETH, and manage portfolios without leaving the Base app. The integration between Doma and Base marks a pivotal moment in DomainFi—tokenizing real-world internet infrastructure and making DNS domains programmable assets across Web3.

DomainFi Meets Distribution

Doma Protocol transforms DNS domains—the $360B backbone of the internet—into tokenized, tradable assets with DeFi primitives. Modernizing an illiquid domain industry, Doma enables instant trading, fractional ownership, liquidity pools, and cross-chain bridging. Every DNS domain on Doma remains fully DNS-compliant, meaning it works exactly like a traditional .com or .ai domain while unlocking programmable functionality onchain.

The Base app integration represents Doma's first major consumer distribution channel. The Doma Names marketplace will bring over 40 million DNS domains onchain from ICANN-accredited registrars to the Base app experience, enabling discovery, trading, and management of traditional internet domains for Base users. "Domains are the original digital asset class—they've always been decentralized, scarce, and transferable," said Fred Hsu, CEO & Co-Founder of D3 Global. "Now they're programmable. Launching inside the Base App will put millions of domains at the fingertips of one of the largest crypto user communities in the world. This is infrastructure meeting distribution. Domains have been trapped in a largely illiquid market—now they're native assets on Base accessible to anyone."

Registrar Infrastructure Meets Onchain Distribution

The launch is powered by strategic partnerships with major domain registrars who are onboarding their portfolios onto Doma Protocol, unlocking new distribution channels and revenue streams through tokenization.

InterNetX, a leading European cloud and hosting provider, manages 22M+ active domains and 24M+ premium listings across 30,000 global partners, and serves as the anchor partner for the Base App launch. InterNetX's infrastructure integration enables instant onchain minting of domains from their portfolio, with DNS records remaining fully operational and ICANN-compatible.

"Bringing InterNetX’s domain portfolio onchain through Doma opens entirely new markets for our infrastructure," said Elias Rendón Benger, CEO of InterNetX. "The Doma names marketplace on Base gives us direct access to a massive Web3-native audience actively looking for digital assets. We're not just listing domains; we're making millions of internet domains tradable as assets to millions of new potential buyers."

Additional registrar partners including NicNames, EnCirca, Rumahweb, ConnectReseller, and Interstellar are also integrating with Doma Protocol and making their domains accessible through the marketplace. These registrars gain exposure to a new buyer demographic—crypto traders and Web3 builders—while maintaining full control over DNS infrastructure.

For registrars, Doma acts as an “integrate one, distribute everywhere” layer: domains remain registered through traditional DNS infrastructure but gain tokenized representations that can be traded, collateralized, or bridged across chains. Discovery and settlement happens onchain while Doma orchestrates registrar updates through purpose-built APIs. Its infrastructure for DomainFi—enabling Web2 domain supply to meet Web3 users where they are at scale.

The marketplace launch follows Doma's mainnet debut in November 2025 and a $25M Series A led by Paradigm earlier in the year. Coinbase Ventures is an investor in D3 Global, a core contributor to Doma Protocol..

The Doma Names Marketplace is live today at base.doma.xyz and from within the Base App.

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is the world's leading DNS-compliant blockchain for DomainFi, tokenizing 371M+ domains as real-world assets (RWAs) to transform the $360B domain industry. Developed with contributions from D3 Global, Doma enables cross-chain interoperability between existing Web2 domains (.com, .xyz, .ai) and future Web3 extensions (.sol, .avax, .ape), powering a global economy for fractional ownership, lending, and DeFi utility. With open APIs, SDKs, and developer programs like Doma Forge, Doma Protocol empowers developers and investors to transform how domains are owned, used, and traded across the internet, marketplaces, and Web3 wallets. Learn more at doma.xyz .

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the world's leading DomainFi network to tokenize 371M+ existing and future domains as real-world assets. D3 unlocks the financial potential of domains by building on Doma Protocol, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure that bridges traditional Internet domains (.com, .net, .ai, and .org) and future domain extensions from the Web3 world (.sol, .avax, .shib, and .ape). Backed by Paradigm, the D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. Learn more about D3 at d3.com and Doma at doma.xyz .

