Newsweek Names USI Insurance Services One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefits and retirement plan consulting, has been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community for 2026.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s leading employers for culture, belonging and community,” shared Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief people officer for USI. “At USI, fostering an inclusive culture where every one of our team members feels valued and supported is essential to driving innovation and delivering exceptional solutions for our clients and communities.”

Mike Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, added: “USI exists to solve complex challenges for our clients, and that requires diversity of thought. When people with different perspectives come together, we create the most innovative and impactful solutions. Advancing a culture of inclusion and belonging is mission-critical to how we serve, and we’re proud to be recognized by Newsweek for that commitment.”

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies that are committed to creating environments where employees feel valued, heard and connected, fostering genuine belonging across teams and building inclusive workplace cultures where all employees can thrive. Learn more.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,500 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI’s award-winning culture attracts best-in-class industry talent with a focus on innovation, technology, and industry expertise, along with a history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



