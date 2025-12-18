FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

18 DECEMBER 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 17 December 2025 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,938,249 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 65.77p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 299,028,488 ordinary shares of 1p with 299,028,488 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 299,028,488 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100