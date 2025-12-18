Freddie Mac Will Close the Gold PC / Giant PC Exchange Offer on December 18, 2026

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its offer to investors to exchange certain eligible Gold PCs and Giant PCs for TBA-eligible and non-TBA-eligible mirror securities will close on December 18, 2026.

Freddie Mac announced the opening of the exchange offer on May 7, 2019. Investors can refer to the Exchange Offer Circular (available at Legal Documentation - Capital Markets) for the terms and conditions pertaining to the exchange offer. Additional information on the exchange offer is available on Freddie Mac’s website at Gold PC® Exchange - Capital Markets.

Under the exchange offer, investors can choose between two exchange paths: one facilitated by a dealer using Freddie Mac’s Dealer Direct® portal and one that is Direct-to-Freddie Mac via Tradeweb. For more information, see the “Exchange Process” section of Freddie Mac’s Gold PC® Exchange - Capital Markets website.

Since the exchange offer opened in 2019, Freddie Mac has supported the exchange of 45-day TBA-eligible Gold PCs as well as 45-day non-TBA eligible pools. In both instances, pools are exchanged for the respective 55-day TBA-eligible UMBS or 55-day non-TBA eligible MBS.

Investors who participate in the exchange offer also receive “float compensation,” a one-time payment, which is primarily intended to compensate holders for the difference in payment delay between 45-day and 55-day securities.

Freddie Mac will provide periodic reminders and operational details on the exchange retirement throughout 2026.

For questions, please contact Freddie Mac Investor Inquiry at investor_inquiry@freddiemac.com.

