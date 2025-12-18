Twin Peaks Expands to Connecticut with New Franchise Agreement

Leading sports lodge plans first location in state as brand continues Northeast growth

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNP), parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant, has signed a new area development agreement to bring its signature Twin Peaks sports lodge experience to Connecticut. The agreement marks Twin Peaks’ debut in the state and includes development rights for three future lodges across key markets, including New Haven, Hartford, Danbury, Stamford/Bridgeport, and Waterbury.

The new lodges will be developed by New London Hospitality, led by business partners Deepak Verma and Kam Singh, both seasoned entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the hospitality space and multi-unit operations. Together, they bring a strong track record of scaling high-performing commercial ventures, including hotel properties under major brands such as Red Roof Inn, Choice Hotels, and Hilton.

“Deepak and Kam bring a powerful combination of hospitality expertise and operational discipline,” said Kim Boerema, CEO of Twin Peaks. “Their experience growing multi-unit concepts makes them ideal partners as we enter Connecticut. We are confident they will help anchor Twin Peaks as a new favorite for sports fans throughout the state.”

“Twin Peaks delivers everything guests want in a sports bar — scratch-made food, 29-degree draft beer, and the best place to catch every game,” said Deepak Verma. “We look forward to introducing the brand’s signature lodge experience and welcoming Twin Peaks girls to Connecticut, establishing a new home base for local sports fans and food enthusiasts.”

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks operates 114 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

