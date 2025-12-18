Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exchange Release

18 December 2025 at 6.30 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s (Luotea Plc as of the registration of completion of the demerger) financial information and AGM in 2026

In the year 2026 Lassila & Tikanoja plc (Luotea Plc as of the registration of completion of the demerger on or about 31 December 2025) will disclose financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release 2025: Friday 27 February 2026 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – March: Wednesday 6 May 2026 at 8.00 am

Half-year Report January – June: Thursday 6 August 2026 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – September: Wednesday 28 October 2026 at 8.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s (Luotea Plc as of the registration of completion of the demerger on or about 31 December 2025) Annual Report 2025 will be published on the Group’s new website at https://www.luotea.com/en/ during week 15.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday 29 April 2026. The Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the meeting at a later date.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Legal and Human Resources

Additional information:

Hilppa Rautpalo

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en