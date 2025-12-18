QubitSolve Wins $1.2M NSF SBIR Grant to Unlock Faster, More Affordable Product Development with Quantum CFD

MORGANTOWN, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QubitSolve Inc. today announced it has been awarded a $1,197,002 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to accelerate the development of its pioneering computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software for quantum computers. This milestone positions QubitSolve as a leader in bringing one of the first industrial applications of quantum computing to market.

“NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow.”

CFD plays a vital role across various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy, enabling engineers to model fluid flow and optimize designs without the need for costly physical testing. Yet many complex simulations remain beyond the reach of even the most advanced supercomputers. QubitSolve’s next-generation quantum CFD software, developed in Phase I and advancing in Phase II, overcomes these limits—empowering engineers to solve problems once thought impossible.

“Our software will unlock simulations previously out of reach,” said Dr. Madhava Syamlal, Founder and CEO of QubitSolve. “This will allow engineers to improve product performance while reducing development time and cost.”

"High-fidelity CFD is one of the most computationally demanding workloads in science and engineering,” said Pranav Gokhale, CTO, Infleqtion. “By pairing our quantum software expertise with QubitSolve’s purpose-built CFD algorithms, we’re pushing beyond the limits of classical simulation and opening the door to faster, more accurate design cycles.”

QubitSolve is also partnering with academic and industrial researchers, including opportunities for student interns, to help build a new STEM workforce skilled in quantum computing—supporting U.S. leadership in this rapidly advancing field.

About QubitSolve

QubitSolve — a startup headquartered in Morgantown, WV — is pioneering the application of quantum computing to computational fluid dynamics (CFD). By leveraging variational quantum algorithms to address the Navier–Stokes equations, QubitSolve aims to enable high-fidelity simulations of complex fluid flows that are beyond the capabilities of classical computing. The company’s initial focus is on aerospace and defense applications in North America. A minimum viable product is currently under development, with completion expected in late 2027. For more information, visit https://www.qubitsolve.com/ .



Media & Investor Contact:

info@qubitsolve.com



